Capital Fringe Hit: ABORTION ROAD TRIP Returns To Theatre Prometheus

In light of the recent Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, Theatre Prometheus' brings back its award-winning production of Rachel Lynett's Abortion Road Trip as a staged reading. A portion of all proceeds will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

In 2017, Abortion Road Trip emerged as a Capital Fringe Festival hit that garnered an extension after performing to sold-out houses. The production went on to win the audience award for Best Comedy of Capital Fringe, and was invited for a special encore performance at the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage.

In this dark comedy by Rachel Lynett, two sisters hire a taxi driver to take them on an interstate journey to get an abortion. On the road, past and present collide as they consider the events that led them to this long cab ride. Hailed as "a blast" by The Washington Post, Theatre Prometheus' "poignant, funny, and topical" Abortion Road Trip uses biting humor to reveal the deeply nuanced nature of women's reproductive choices.

"The last time this play was performed the government chipping away at reproductive freedom was a clear and present danger. But now, after the Dobbs decision, the danger is crystalline and VERY apparent. Saying it's more dystopian feels cookie cutter and reductive but the show is certainly meeting the moment" said Co-Artistic Director Lauren Patton, who will be reprising her role as Lexa.

Audiences will have just six chances to catch the readings, which will be performed at the Anacostia Arts Center. Seating is general admission and all shows are pay-what-you-can with tickets between $5 and $25.

Abortion Road Trip

Written by Rachel Lynett

Presented by Theatre Prometheus

Featuring: Lauren Patton, Dina Soltan, Bess Kaye, Madelyn Farris, Caroline Johnson, and Maggie Brown

Location

The Anacostia Arts Center

1231 Good Hope Road SE

Washington, DC 20020

Performance Schedule

Friday September 2nd at 7:30pm

Saturday September 3rd at 7:30pm

Sunday September 4th at 7:30pm

Friday September 9th at 7:30pm

Saturday September 10th at 7:30pm

Sunday September 11 at 7:30pm

All tickets are pay-what-you-can. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194223®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fabortion-road-trip-by-rachel-lynett-a-staged-reading-tickets-409095474577?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Theatre Prometheus is a not-for-profit company producing classic and new works in Washington, D.C. We share a goal of exploring and promoting feminist, queer, and diverse narratives. We believe in the power of local theater and are committed to providing opportunities to local artists and creating productions by and for the communities we live in.