COUTURE MOD•A•NYO Fashion Show Added To FIL-AM EXPO 2020

After the June 12 Philippine Independence Day, what more is there to do for the Filipino-American (Fil-Am) community? Celebrate more! The Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Metro Washington DC (PACC-DC), in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, is spearheading the Fil-Am Expo 2020 on June 13 and 14 at the Dulles Expo Center.

Why "Couture Mod*A*Nyo"? PACC-DC PRO Olma Inocentes explains, "The word Moda in the Filipino language means fashion, style or vogue and the word Anyo means look, form or appearance - combined, we have the perfect moniker for our uber stylish fashion show."

The couture fashion show on June 14 is the grand finale of an impressive entertainment line-up spread over the two-day Expo. It will feature LA-based designer Puey Quinones and Philippine-based designer DJohn Clement. The show is co-directed by fashion maven Ms. Elle Madrona of International Fashionistas and fashion correspondent Tee Artis of SMTV, who jointly hold more than 20 years of fashion experience between them. Fashion show sponsors Erwin Gomez of famed Karma Salon will provide hair and make-up services and Kingsley Model and Talent Management will provide some of the models.

To add to the top-notch Kingsley models, actress-model Sanya Lopez from Manila was also tapped to model and in addition, PACC-DC has issued a casting call for female and male models on March 22, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2735 Hartland Drive Suite 200, Falls Church, Va.

From PACC-DC president Cristina Sison, "We are all so excited about this fashion show on June 14. We have an absolutely talented cast of designers, directors and models! There will be a pre-fashion show program showcasing Filipino talents, including Cesar Montano, so be sure to come early as seating is first come, first serve. And for the music lovers, we also have the 'Pinoystock,' our version of Woodstock, on June 13."

She added, "There will be lots of music featuring SNRG, a popular mixed hip-hop and R&B band, and at least 7 other bands participating. For those who wish to participate in the Expo, vendor and exhibitor booths are going fast, so reserve yours now! Sponsorship packages are also available."

Please visit our website at https://filamexpo.com/.

Expo tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/filipino-american-expo-2020-tickets-81075718657

PACC-DC is on its 26th year of service to the community and its vision is to further grow that presence in the DMV area. It is committed to develop programs and events that have a positive impact on the business community and to foster community outreach initiatives that benefit the entire region.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You