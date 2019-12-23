COMEDY AS A SECOND LANGUAGE is Back at Busboys and Poets

Comedy as a Second Language brings the hilarious stand-up comedy of immigrant and 1st generation performers. We have an amazing line-up of performers: Denise Taylor, Alvin Kuai, Jennifer Amo, and Christian Escoto. This show will have your sides splitting with laughter and your cheeks aching from smiling. Laugh with them as they share stories of their upbringing, getting used to a new country, coping with immigrant parenting differences, being bilingual (or not!) and more.

Curious about the show? Check out an article in the DCist or see video clips from previous shows.

Date:

Thursday, January 16th

Showtime:

8:00pm

Venue:

Busboys and Poets Takoma, 235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC 20012

Tickets: $16 - 20

More Info: https://www.improbablecomedy.com





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You