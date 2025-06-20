CABARET Transforms the ARTfactory into the Kit Kat Club This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome! This summer, Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory invites audiences into the heart of 1931 Berlin with an immersive production of Cabaret, running July 11 through 27, 2025, at the Wind River Theater in Manassas, Virginia.

This site-specific staging transforms the entire theatre into the infamous Kit Kat Club, with candlelit cabaret-style tables, vintage décor, and a menu featuring wine and artisanal charcuterie available during the show. As the Emcee prowls between tables and the band plays just steps away, audiences won’t just watch Cabaret—they’ll live it.

Set during the waning days of the Weimar Republic, Cabaret follows American writer Cliff Bradshaw (Joshua Mutterperl) as he arrives in Berlin and becomes entangled with British nightclub singer Sally Bowles (Mel Gumina) and the provocative Emcee (Chris Maulden) at the Kit Kat Club. With the rise of fascism looming outside, life inside the club pulses with bold performances, intoxicating distractions, and the haunting edge of political collapse.

Featuring an iconic score by John Kander and Fred Ebb, including “Willkommen,” “Maybe This Time,” and the unforgettable title number “Cabaret,” the production is directed by Kimberly Kemp, with musical direction that brings the brass and bite of 1930s Berlin to life.

The cast includes Chris Maulden, Joshua Mutterperl, Ryan Kinkaid, Lori Fabian, Tina Mullins, Talya Conroy, Mel Gumina, Zack Walsh, Ned Kieloch, Kayce Schaffer, Lucy Yannarell, Khanner Hancock, Hope Blahusch, McKinley Seale, Kimberly Geipel, Alan Pierce, Jordan Drake, Muggs Leone, Anastasia Hanchak, and Eric Morris.

Performances will be held July 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 7:30 PM, with matinees on July 13, 20, and 27 at 2:00 PM at the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory, located at 9419 Battle Street, Manassas, VA 20110. Tickets are available at virginiaartfactory.org/tickets.

