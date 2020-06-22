BWW Video: Episode Eight of Round House Theatre's Webseries Homebound

The eighth installment of Round House Theatre's Original Webseries Homebound is now live, with new episodes premiering every Monday through July 6th. The 10-episode series is written by a different local playwright each week, and features 9 DC-area actors who would have performed on the Round House stage this spring.

To view past episodes of Homebound, click here.

Click below to watch Episode Eight entitled Community featuring Helen Hedman and Round House Theatre Resident Artist Craig Wallace.


