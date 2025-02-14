Arena Stage to Present Free Special Events for Sarah Silverman's THE BEDWETTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical is currently in rehearsals at Arena Stage, starring Aria Kane, Shoshana Bean, and more. Performances will run through March 16. See free events associated with The Bedwetter here!

DIAPER DONATION DRIVE

DATE: February 8 - 23, 2025

LOCATION: Arena Stage, 1101 6th St SW

Donate diapers to help make a meaningful impact in our community. All donations will go directly to Serve Your City DC, a local mutual aid organization dedicated to providing essential resources to families in need. Drop off your donations at Arena Stage Visitors Services starting two hours before a performance and join us in lending a helping hand—because small acts of kindness can make a big difference.



“I BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW” FAMILY TALENT SHOW

DATE: Saturday, February 22, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Capitol Hill Arts Workshop, 545 7th St SE

TO RSVP or SIGN UP: Click here

Everyone has a hidden talent—what's yours? In partnership with CHAW, we invite you to step into the spotlight at our "I Bet You Didn't Know" Family Talent Show. Whether you sing, dance, perform spoken word, tell jokes, do magic, or just have a unique skill no one expects, we want to see it! Sign up as a solo act or gather family and friends to take the stage together. This is more than just a talent show; it's a celebration of creativity and community.



MUSICAL THEATER KARAOKE NIGHT

DATE: Thursday, February 27, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LOCATION: Sid Gold's, 1262 5th St NE

TO RSVP: Click here

Ready to step into the spotlight? Arena Stage invites all theater lovers and karaoke enthusiasts to Sid Gold's for a fun-filled evening of Musical Theater Karaoke. Whether you're belting out a Broadway classic or just soaking in the tunes, it's the perfect night for great company, and of course, unforgettable performances with a live piano accompanist.



DEAR ADULT: A WRITING SHOWCASE

DATE: Saturday, March 1, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LOCATION: 651 Maine Avenue Southwest Washington, DC 20024

TO RSVP: Click here

Following a series of Dear Adult writing workshops with 826DC this fall, local K-12 students (and some very special guests) are going to share some incredible writing with you. They'll read letters they wrote to adults who hold positions of power, both in their own lives and over broader issues that impact us all. Moving, tender, and thought-provoking, this free community event will support young writers and show you a side of the District you've never seen before. *While these events are FREE, tickets to The Bedwetter are sold separately.



