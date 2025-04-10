Arena Stage to Host FAKE IT UNTIL YOU MAKE IT Pre-Show Event

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The event takes place this Saturday, April 12, 2025 before the 8:00 performance.

Washington D.C.'s Arena Stage is hosting a Native Affinity night before a performance of Fake It Until You Make It this Saturday, April 12, 2025. Leading into the 8pm performance, the pre-show event will include a vibrant marketplace featuring Native artists, artisans, and vendors, a panel discussion recognizing and honoring the healing work of Two-Spirit communities, and a show-stopping performance by International Two-Spirit Ambassador Mellonie Moore (Mel Willie), whose bold drag artistry celebrates Native heritage with fierce self-expression and captivating power.

The event is free, and attendees can RSVP here. Click here to purchase tickets to Fake It Until You Make It. Use promo code COMMUNITY for $20 tickets. Take a look at the schedule and lineup for the pre-show below.

DETAILED EVENT SCHEDULE

Native Marketplace | 6:00-8:00PM

Native artists, artisans, and vendors will showcase a rich variety of arts and crafts available for purchase. Each item tells a unique story, rooted in centuries of tradition and creativity.

Honoring the Two-Spirit Path: Activism and Healing Panel | 6:30-7:00PM

Through shared stories and reflections, we will honor the healing work that Two-Spirit communities continue to champion today, linking past challenges to ongoing efforts for justice, recognition, and cultural revitalization. This pre-show panel discussion aims to educate, inspire, and acknowledge the vital contributions of Two-Spirit activists who have shaped not only the history of Indigenous peoples but the broader movements for health, rights, and equality.

Panelists:

  • Elton Naswood (Navajo), Executive Director, Two-Spirit & Native LGBTQ+ Center for Equity
  • Andrew Charney (Edisto Natchez-Kusso), Eastern Two Spirit Ambassador
  • Christine Ann Fender-Oxendine (Lumbee), LGBTQ+ Dancer/Artist/Community Organizer in the DMV
  • Mel Willie (Navajo), International Two Spirit Ambassador 

Native Drag Performance | 7:00-7:30PM

Get ready for an unforgettable performance by International Two-Spirit Ambassador Mellonie Moore (Mel Willie). With fierce artistry and bold self-expression, Mellonie celebrates her Native heritage through the powerful and captivating art of drag.



