Arena Stage Announces 2023/24 Season Ahead of the Departure of Artistic Director Molly Smith

Arena Stage has announced its 2023-24 season, ahead of the departure of artistic director Molly Smith.

"I came to Washington 25 years ago with an important mandate: to focus Arena Stage on American plays, American voices, and American artists... and I was fortunate to be able to do this with a remarkably talented, fully committed staff who excel at bringing dreams to life," she writes in the announcement.

"The 2023/24 Season highlights why Arena Stage is one of the most exciting theaters in the country."

The season will kick off this summer with Cambodian Rock Band on July 18, and continue with POTUS, Swept Away, Tempestuous Elements, Unknown Soldier, and The Migration.

2023/24 Season Lineup

Cambodian Rock Band: July 18 - August 27, 2023

POTUS: October 13 - November 12, 2023

Swept Away: November 25 - December 30, 2023

Tempestuous Elements: February 16 - March 17, 2024

Unknown Soldier: March 29 - May 5, 2024

The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence: June 6 - July 14, 2024