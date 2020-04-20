American Pops Orchestra Looks For The Voices Of Tomorrow

The next Michael Bublé or Idina Menzel could be discovered but it'll depend on the audience's votes when the American Pops Orchestra presents the third annual "NextGen: Finding the Voices of Tomorrow."

"We think it's important that the best college singers throughout the Mid-Atlantic have a chance to explore the Great American Songbook and perform these treasured songs before enthusiastic fans," says Luke Frazier, APO's conductor. "Best of all, the performer who receives the most votes will return to sing with the full APO during a future concert."

Student vocalists from the following universities have made it to the initial rounds of competition; their performances will be opening for voting at these dates and times:

SEMI-FINALS: Friday, April 24 at 8:00 pm EDT

FINALS: Saturday, April 25 at 8:00 pm EDT

WINNER ANNOUNCED: Sunday, April 26 at 8:00 pm EDT

American University

Catholic University

George Mason University

James Madison University

Howard University

Liberty University

Marshall University

Mary Washington University

Ohio University

Shenandoah University

Temple University

West Virginia University

William and Mary University

In addition to the audience's vote, four judges will have a say in who's crowned the "NextGen" voice. Highlights from previous competitions are at http://bit.ly/2PPBMcm





