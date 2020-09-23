American Humane Announces U.S. Theatrical Run for Inaugural Feature Length Documentary ESCAPE FROM EXTINCTION

The film is narrated by Helen Mirren.

American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, today announced the wide theatrical release of its inaugural feature-length documentary, Escape From Extinction, opening in cities nationwide next month through Concert Films, LLC.

The film, which is narrated by Academy Award Winner Helen Mirren, showcases the critical efforts certified and accredited zoos and aquariums are undertaking to preserve millions of species threatened with mass extinction.

Produced and directed by Matthew R. Brady of MRB Productions, Escape From Extinction will open wide in 120 theatres across the country on Oct. 16. Cities include Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, Chicago, Austin, and Denver, among many others to be announced soon.

Says Executive Producer Dr. Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., president and CEO of American Humane, "We are excited to share 'Escape from Extinction' with theatrical audiences across the country. We hope this incredible film will inspire them to take action to protect and preserve critical species on the brink of disappearing."

Says Brady, "During a year in which we are navigating both a global pandemic and the catastrophic effects of climate change, we felt it was an important time to release this film as it is educational, hopeful, and will resonate with audiences of all ages. This is a great opportunity to get out of your house, and learn about the efforts being made to protect our planet's endangered species."

The film is opening in theaters that are following government regulations regarding proper social distancing guidelines.

Proceeds from the 90-minute documentary will go back to American Humane, in helping to further its vital work to protect animals around the world, including saving, sheltering, and improving the lives of some one billion animals each year. Escape From Extinction is the organization's first foray into the world of feature film.

