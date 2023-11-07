Additional Jazz and Comedy Performances Set For The Kennedy Center Next Month

Learn more about the upcoming programming here!

Nov. 07, 2023

The Kennedy Center has announced additional jazz and comedy programming at the REACH as part of its 2023–2024 season.

In an intimate club-style setting at the River Pavilion, saxophonist, composer, and Washington, D.C. native Elijah Jamel Balbed returns to the Center on December 8 and up-and-coming stand-up comedian Benny Feldman makes his Kennedy Center debut on December 9. In addition, each evening will include a bar with beverages for purchase.

One of the premiere jazz artists in Washington, D.C., Balbed, an alum of the Center's Betty Carter's Jazz Ahead program, has played with the likes of Winard Harper, Cyrus Chestnut, Lalah Hathaway, Eric Benet, Dr. John, and the late, great Chuck Brown. Balbed attended Howard University for Jazz Studies and has since recorded two albums as a leader; traveled abroad to Asia, the Middle East, South America, and the Caribbean; and has recorded for artists such as Mike Phillips, Mark Meadows, and the Chuck Brown Band. He returns to the Center following past performances in the Club at Studio K and Millennium Stage.

Named one of the “New Faces” at the 2022 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, New York based comedian Benny Feldman brings his new show Butterfly Pavilion to the Kennedy Center. As a comic with Tourette's known for his one-liners, Feldman recently performed on Comedy Central's Stand-up Featuring series for 2023. Patton Oswalt calls him “an amazing joke writer, and an even better joke deliverer.”

Ticket Information

Tickets go on-sale to Members on Wednesday, November 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on-sale to the public on Thursday, November 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Kennedy Center website, at the Kennedy Center box office or by calling Instant Charge at (202) 467-4600. Patrons living outside the Washington metropolitan area may dial toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.




