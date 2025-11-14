ATTACK ON TITAN - BEYOND THE WALLS WORLS TOUR To Return To The US In 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Be ready for an unforgettable journey into the world of titans and gripping battles as the "Attack on Titan" concert brings the epic saga to life through music, visuals, and raw emotion. Having already taken place at some of the world's most prestigious venues (Dolby Theater, Carnegie Hall, OVO Arena Wembley, Sydney Opera House, etc.), this concert is an awe-inspiring fusion of rock and orchestral music, captivating vocal performances, and breathtaking visuals, creating a fully immersive experience to transport attendees straight into the heart of the "Attack on Titan" universe.

Featuring the internationally acclaimed soundtrack composed by Hiroyuki SAWANO (Seasons 1, 2, 3 and The Final Season) and KOHTA YAMAMOTO (The Final Season), the concert features the iconic tracks that have come to define the series, including "at'aek ON taitn," "counter・attack-mankind," "Apple Seed," and "Footsteps of Doom." As in Japan, and true to the original soundtrack, the music is performed by powerful world-class rock musicians joined by a symphonic orchestra. Hiroyuki SAWANO and KOHTA YAMAMOTO have prepared fan-favorite pieces, which are accompanied by synchronized scenes from the anime series, bringing its emotional weight and intensity to the concert hall. The soundtrack of "Attack on Titan" has always been one of the series' greatest strengths, and hearing it performed live is an experience unlike any other.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this monumental event. Whether you're a long-time fan of "Attack on Titan" or simply a lover of powerful music, the - Beyond the Walls World Tour- will leave you breathless!

Tour Dates

Tampa, FL - Straz Center -March 1, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/N0BoE

Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium - March 3, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/JHxd-

Durham, NC - DPAC - March 4, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/RAmXF

Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall - March 6, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/G1Jbv

Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre - March 7, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/0DxzJ

Cleveland, OH - State Theatre - March 10, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/psxaS

Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre - March 11, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/Sruvb

Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre - March 12, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/epPsU

St Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox - March 13, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/vzrWm

Kansas City, MO - Music Hall - March 14, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/UT5or

Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre - March 17, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/UmMky

Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall - March 18, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/H1UB5

Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre - March 21, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/niCHk

Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre - March 23, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/FJt_2

Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium - March 26, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/Tv3cc

Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium - March 27, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/gwJVu

Salt Lake City, UT - Abbravanel Hall - March 29, 2026 - tickets : https://t.ly/SGlpJ