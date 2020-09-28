ARTECHOUSE Presents Immersive Multimedia Installations Inspired by Pantone Color of the Year

The initiative kicks off with three works, taking place in Washington D.C, New York, and Miami.

ARTECHOUSE, the United States' first institution dedicated to 21st Century digital and experiential art, today announces Submerge by ARTECHOUSE, a new series of surreal immersive experiences. The initiative kicks off this with three works-a different one in each venue- all inspired by Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue: Crystalline, in Washington D.C., opening October 15; Celestial, at the NYC space in Chelsea Market, starting October 22, and Aqueous, in Miami, beginning November 12.

These installations build upon ARTECHOUSE's recent exploration of Classic Blue, which kicked off with the immersive event developed for Pantone's Color of the Year reveal in December 2019, and continued with a blockbuster Classic Blue installation at ARTECHOUSE NYC at the start of 2020. Imprinted in our psyches as a restful color, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit. The new, original installations seek to do the same; centering our thoughts and fostering resilience.

"During these unprecedented times as a society we have found ourselves in a new state of existence. Before 2020 even began, Pantone selected Classic Blue as the color of the year because they saw it as the hue to sustain us during a time of change," said Sandro Keserelidze, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of ARTECHOUSE. "2020 ended up bringing changes no one expected, making the hue of Classic Blue, and the qualities it represents, more relevant now than ever before. We couldn't think of a more timeless and timely theme to end the year and launch a new chapter of experiences."

From earth to water to air, each location will present a distinct elemental experience related to the unique qualities of Classic Blue, pushing the limits of our perception of the color.

Inspired by blue's dependability, Crystalline in D.C. explores the color's connection with earth and crystals through a journey that is both an adventure and a meditation-an exploration through an illusory, blue-hued castle. Representative of our desire for a stable foundation that often feels out of reach during these turbulent times, this surreal yet familiar place offers guests a refuge from the everyday.

The New York installation, Celestial, draws on Classic Blue's inspirational qualities to take visitors beyond the skies. Miami's Aqueous, inspired by Classic Blue's calming qualities, explores the color in the context of water.

In all three locations, virtual portals in each space give visitors a window into other locations, fostering a sense of connection across ARTECHOUSE spaces and countering the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic-and, often, by modern forms of communication.

"ARTECHOUSE experiences are always meant to have a transportive quality," says Tatiana Pashtukova, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We have loved hearing from numerous visitors who have told us how our installations have made a difference to them emotionally or mentally, helping them discover a whole new level of engagement when surrounded by our works. We hope that now, with Submerge by ARTECHOUSE, we can continue to build upon these most meaningful successes."

Submerge by ARTECHOUSE will be an ongoing installation series for ARTECHOUSE, continuing in 2021 and beyond. Each installation will explore new themes and push the boundaries of multimedia art with creative uses of technology.

WASHINGTON DC TIMES & TICKETS:

dc.artechouse.com/crystalline

Crystalline will be on view to the public October 15th 2020, to January 3rd, 2021.

Monday - Thursday / 12pm-8pm (7pm last session)

Friday - Sunday / 10am-10pm (9pm last session)

Adults: $24

Children (Ages 4-14): $17

FREE for children under the age of 4

Students, Seniors, Military & First Responders: $20

Families: $45 for 2 Adults & 2 Children

Private Sessions: Available Monday-Thursday at 11am ($250; up to 12 people) and 8pm ($500; up to 20 people)

For limited time all online presale bookings will receive a $5 discount on tickets purchased! Tickets are requested to be reserved in advance at artechouse.com

LOCATION:

ARTECHOUSE is located between the Smithsonian and L'Enfant Plaza Metro stations at 1238 Maryland

Avenue, SW, Washington, DC just next door to the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

NEW YORK CITY TIMES AND TICKETS:

artechouse.com/celestial

Celestial is on view to the public October 22nd, 2020 - January 3rd, 2021

Daily General Admissions: Monday - Thursday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday - Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TICKETS:

Adults: $24

Children (Ages 4-14): $17

FREE for children under the age of 4

Students, Seniors, Military & First Responders: $20

Private Sessions: Available Monday-Thursday at 10am and 11am ($250; up to 12 people)

For limited time all online pre-sale bookings will receive a $5 discount on tickets purchased!

Single and group tickets can be reserved in advance at artechouse.com/nyc

LOCATION:

ARTECHOUSE NYC is located at the former boiler room of Chelsea Market, at 439 W 15th street.

MIAMI TIMES AND TICKETS:

miami.artechouse.com/aqueous

Aqueous is on view to the public November 12th, 2020 - April 4th, 2020

Daily General Admissions: Thursday - Monday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

TICKETS:

$24 Adult

$20 Student (with ID), Senior (65+), Military & First Responders (with ID)

$17 Children (4-14 years old)

FREE for children under the age of 4

For limited time all online presale bookings will receive a $5 discount on tickets purchased!

Single and group tickets can be reserved in advance at miami.artechouse.com

ACROSS LOCATIONS:

Safety protocols that have been put in place by ARTECHOUSE include the following:

New operating hours have been put in place to ensure sufficient time for cleaning and sanitation.

Art space sessions continue to be limited in capacity along with split session start times to ensure seamless entry and proper social distancing.

Mask or face coverings must be worn inside the art space at all times.

Hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the art space.

Suggested safe distancing of 6 feet apart from others will be strictly enforced.

Professional cleaning and sanitizing will take place prior to each daily opening.

Hourly cleaning and sanitizing of the art space will be performed by team members.

Visitors that are experiencing illness symptoms will have the option of rebooking.

