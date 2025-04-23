ANNE OF APPLE BLOSSOM VALLEY to be Presented at Selah Theatre Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Selah Theatre Project will present "Anne of Apple Blossom Valley," a contemporary adaptation of the beloved classic "Anne of Green Gables," reimagined by playwright Bleu Do'zia. This modern retelling captures the spirit and charm of the original story while introducing fresh perspectives and themes relevant to today's audiences.

Set in the picturesque town of Apple Blossom Valley, this adaptation follows the adventures of Anne, a spirited and imaginative young girl who, despite her challenging beginnings, finds a place where she truly belongs. As Anne navigates her new life, she encounters friendships, adventures, and the occasional trials that shape her journey of self-discovery.

Bleu Do'zia's adaptation brings a vibrant new energy to the narrative, reflecting the diverse and dynamic society we live in today. With humor, warmth, and a touch of nostalgia, the play explores themes of identity, belonging, and the power of imagination.

The production features a talented cast of local actors, each bringing their unique flair to the story's beloved characters. The star of the show is Naomi Greenwalt of Front Royal as Anne Shirley, with Joanne Thompson and Eric Lee Santiful playing Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, respectively. They were last seen in the impactful production of "The Mountaintop." Additionally, Kathryn Naylor Milton, a veteran actress, shines as Aunt Josephine. An ensemble of thirteen actors rounds out the cast, delivering a heartfelt and engaging performance under the direction of Selah Theatre Project's artistic team.

Do'zia shared, "This adaptation is a beautiful homage to a classic story, infused with contemporary elements that resonate with a modern audience. We are excited to bring Anne's journey to life in a way that honors both the original and our own unique artistic vision."

Performances of "Anne of Apple Blossom Valley" will take place at Laurel Ridge Community College, with opening night scheduled for May 9th.

In addition to enjoying a captivating performance, attendees can contribute to the community by participating in a special initiative during the run of the show: collecting duffel bags for local foster youth. This effort aims to provide much-needed resources and support to young people in the foster care system.

Furthermore, the production pays homage to local businesses and organizations that enrich our community, such as Aids Response Effort, Apple Blossom Festival, Handley High School, Laurel Ridge Community College, Shenandoah Fine Chocolates, Shenandoah University, and Weber's Nursery & Garden Center. Their contributions to our town's cultural and economic vibrancy are celebrated through this artistic endeavor.

Join us for an unforgettable theatrical experience as we celebrate the timeless tale of Anne and her journey through Apple Blossom Valley. For more information, please contact

Don't miss this opportunity to experience a classic story with a fresh twist, brought to life by the passion and creativity of our dedicated team. We look forward to welcoming you to the theatre!

