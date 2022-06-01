AN EVENING WITH DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS Announced at King Center

Regalitos Foundation, Brevard Music Group and the King Center for the Performing Arts are proud to announce An Evening With Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour with special guests: David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White and Rebecca Jade. Returning to the L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre Main Stage on Tuesday November 29th at 8 PM.

Join Dave Koz and Friends for a special holiday treat! In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, saxophonist Dave Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: nine GRAMMY nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, 13 sold-out Dave Koz & Friends At Sea cruises, performances for multiple U.S. presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appearances on a multitude of television shows, including "Good Morning America," "The View," "The Tonight Show," "Entertainment Tonight" and more. A Platinum-selling artist, Koz is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host and instrumental music advocate.

"The Brevard Music Group in partnership with our Regalitos Foundation is proud to announce this event, on this day being on our 29th Anniversary of bringing Contemporary Jazz to Brevard county." says Roland Guilarte, Proprietor of Brevard Music Group. "This is the 13th Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour BMG has presented at the King Center since Dave Koz's Smooth Jazz Christmas first visited in 1997. We're excited to bring back to the King Center what has become a Brevard Holiday tradition!"

Ticket prices for An Evening with Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour are:

$89.50 - Lower Orchestra & First Three Rows of Grand Tier

$83.50 - Back of Orchestra & Middle of Grand Tier

$64.00 - Remaining Grand Tier

Ticket prices include a $4 music download fee requested by artist management, plus applicable taxes. and fees.

*Music download links are sent to ticket holders via email by a third-party company. King Center and Brevard Music Group are not responsible for the distributing music download links.

VIP Packages are sold by a third-party company. VIP Package prices are determined by artist's management.

Tickets for the Tuesday, November 29th show will go on sale next Friday, June 10th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information visit KingCenter.com or BrevardMusicGroup.com.