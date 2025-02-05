Works & Process At The Guggenheim To Develop New Work On Vermont's Potash Hill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process at the Guggenheim, alongside a list of renowned artists, is developing new works on Vermont's Potash Hill.

Potash Hill, the 560-acre campus owned by Marlboro Music, is fast becoming a premier destination for artist residencies and creative programming. Recent residencies include Grammy-nominated Lorelei Ensemble, internationally acclaimed dance company Pilobolus, and two other Grammy-nominated groups, JACK Quartet and Decoda.

Now Works & Process-a performing arts organization celebrated for championing the creative process and for its renowned series at the Guggenheim-will bring four innovative projects to the Southern Vermont campus.

The February residencies are part of Works & Process's LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" program, and encompass theater, opera, poetry, and dance.

"Potash Hill is our first partner in Vermont, and the newest of our program's 15 residency partners," said Duke Dang, executive director of Works & Process.

"After years of partnering with residency partners, I couldn't believe the scale of what Potash Hill offers to support artists and their creative process, the plentiful housing and, more importantly, the plethora of studio, stage, and theater spaces that can nurture an array of artistic practices."

He added, "It is not an understatement to say that if we were to combine our first 14 residency partners, it all wouldn't add up to what Potash Hill can provide; that is why we have four different projects in residence simultaneously."

"We are excited about the cross collaboration that can be fueled by Potash Hill. "

Works & Process champions new works and offers audiences unprecedented access to generations of leading creators and performers.

"For 40 years, Works & Process has championed the creative process from studio to stage," said Dang. "We amplify support for performing artists, while simultaneously providing the public with programs that blend performance highlights and discussions with the creators to foster greater understanding and appreciation of the work."

Works developed during LaunchPAD residencies are presented at the Guggenheim Museum, National Sawdust, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division.

The projects taking shape on Potash Hill reflect the vibrant intersection of art, culture, and community:

Custom of the Coast, a new opera by poet Paul Muldoon and composer Kamala Sankaram

Never Alone, the latest project from Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler

New work from Chrybaby Cozie, pioneer of the Litefeet dance movement

A new play by Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris, developed with the Williamstown Theatre Festival

"We are delighted to be part of this artistic journey," said Brian Mooney, Managing Director of Potash Hill. "Thanks to Marlboro Music's stewardship of this campus, our exceptional facilities provide artists with the space and resources they need to focus deeply on their work. Together, we're helping to shape the art and culture of our time."

The Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies on Potash Hill are supported in part by a grant from Vermont Humanities.

Works & Process "Show and Tell" Events

Audiences are invited to enjoy a glimpse into the creative process during a "show and tell" event with the artists behind two of these exciting projects, Custom of the Coast, and Lite Feet with Chrybaby Cozie.

Presented in collaboration with Next Stage Arts, this special event takes place on Saturday, February 8 at 2 pm in Eagle Hall (2582 South Rd, Marlboro, VT). Admission is free, but seating is limited and reservations are required. Visit nextstagearts.org to reserve.

Custom of the Coast by Kamala Sankaram and Paul Muldoon

Don't miss this first look at a new opera intercutting the life stories of an 18th-century Irish pirate who was sentenced to death and an Indian-born, Irish dentist who died in 2012 after being denied an abortion.

Custom of the Coast will also be presented at National Sawdust in NYC on February 9. It will have its full premiere at the Kilkenny Arts Festival in Ireland later this year.

Lite Feet with Chrybaby Cozie

Join pioneers of Harlem Lite Feet as they share firsthand stories of the origins and evolution of this vibrant New York City dance tradition. Members of the renowned Bomb Squad, led by the legendary Chrybaby Cozie, bring these stories to life and offer an inside look at creativity and community.

Friday, February 7, 8 pm in Club B10, MASS MoCA

Audiences are invited to go behind the scenes of celebrated writer, producer, and actor Jeremy O. Harris's new play prior to its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Recently announced as the inaugural creative director of the Williamstown Theatre Festival's Creative Collective, Harris will share his creative process, and excerpts will be performed.

Audiences closer to New York can visit the Guggenheim to catch a first look of director and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler's new work, Never Alone, which culminates in a LaunchPAD residency at Potash Hill and a Jacob's Pillow Pillow Lab. Set during World War II, Never Alone follows the story of a woman with an unmatched gift for breaking codes and a British naval officer aboard a submarine deep in the perils of the U-boat war in the North Atlantic.

