Weston Theater Company Celebrates the Music of John Denver in ALMOST HEAVEN

Weston Theater Company invites audiences on a nostalgic journey through the music and legacy of one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriters with Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America, running June 11 through July 6 at Weston’s Walker Farm venue.

Directed and musically staged by Sherry Stregack-Lutken, the production weaves Denver’s iconic hits—“Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Leaving on a Jet Plane”—into a heartfelt celebration of love, nature, and community. Lutken, whose previous Weston work includes the acclaimed The Porch on Windy Hill, describes the show as “a Rocky Mountain musical high” that honors Denver’s optimism and passion for the natural world.

Jack Gerhard stars as John Denver, bringing to life the spirit and sound of the folk icon. He leads an ensemble of acclaimed actor-musicians including Tora Alexander, Katy Cotten, Margaret Dudasik, David Finch, Maggie Hollinbeck, David M. Lutken, Ana Marcu, Morgan Morse, and Kris Saint-Louis.

The creative team features Luke Cantarella (scenic design), Aidan Griffiths (costumes), Kenton Yeager (lighting), Joe Payne (projections), and Sun Hee Kil (sound), with music direction by Morgan Morse and supervision by David M. Lutken.

Following Almost Heaven, Weston’s 2025 season continues with Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, A Distinct Society, and The Twelfth Night Show.

Tickets are available now at westontheater.org or by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Discounts are available for Vermont residents.

