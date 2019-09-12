Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Presents Paula Vogel's INDECENT

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company presents Paula Vogel's Tony-award-winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theatre, INDECENT (September 26 - October 20 | Walker Farm), Fri & Sat 7:30pm; Sat 2:00pm; Sun 3:00pm; Thurs Sept. 26 & Thurs Oct. 10 at 7:30pm.



This deeply moving work charts the true story of a group of artists who risked their lives to put on a Broadway production and were arrested on opening night. INDECENT follows the writer, his play, and the people who fought to perform it against all odds. Written by the author of HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE and THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME, INDECENT is Weston's fifth American Masters production.

Says director Jordan Fein: "This play is so immediate. It's about making art and making theatre in a time when awful atrocities are occurring. It asks the questions 'why do we do it?' and 'how do we do it?'. It is overwhelming to think about how relevant it is. This play is about immigration, homosexuality, religion, assimilation, war...but ultimately, it's about how we continue to make art and live our lives in challenging times."

Fein is a Brooklyn-based director of theatre and opera. Recent select work includes RAGS PARKLAND SINGS THE SONGS OF THE FUTURE (Ars Nova - NY Times Best of 2018, Lucille Lortel Award), DIE TOTE STADT (Bard College), SINGLET (The Bushwick Starr), and A RIDE ON THE IRISH CREAM (American Realness Festival). Jordan is the Associate Director on the current Broadway revival of OKLAHOMA!.

The INDECENT creative team includes: Scenic Designer Kimie Nishikawa, (AIN'T NO MO and Mobile Unit: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at The Public Theater; THE LIGHT at MCC; HELLO, FROM THE CHILDREN OF PLANET EARTH at The Playwrights Realm; TIN CAT SHOES at Clubbed Thumb; HENRY VI at NAATCO); Costume Designer Ásta Bennie Hostetter, whose work was seen at Weston earlier this summer in I AND YOU (NYC: MRS. MURRAYS MENAGERIE at Mad Ones; USUAL GIRLS, BOBBIE CLEARLY at Roundabout Underground; DANCE NATION, MILES FOR MARY, MEN ON BOATS at Playwrights Horizon; THE WOLVES at Lincoln Center); Lighting Designer Oona Curley (Recent credits at NYTW, BAM, Vineyard, Longwharf, Guthrie, Public/UTR, ArsNova, Atlantic, Curtis Opera, La MaMa, Cherry Lane; Nominee for a Princess Grace Award; Recipient of Lotos Foundation Prize, J.S. Seidman Award for Design Excellence, Weston Award for Design; Zonta Award for Theatre Arts); Sound Designer Jeff Aaron Bryant (GOOD AND NOBLE BEINGS at NACL, Soho Rep Lab; SINGLET at Bushwick Starr, SKIN OF OUR TEETH at Bard College, BONER KILLER at Joe's Pub); Choreographer Katie Rose McLaughlin (ORLANDO at Williamstown Theatre Festival; BEAR SLAYER at Ars Nova; THE BLACK CROOK at Abrons Arts Center; PARADE at Yale Dramat; SEAGULLMACHINE at LaMaMa; Broadway: Associate Choreographer, HADESTOWN; Co-founder/artistic director of Designated Movement Co.); and Music Director Ira Khonen Temple (Off-Broadway: accordionist in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish; Music director: Great Small Works' MUNTERGANG AND OTHER CHEERFUL DOWNFALLS, the Aftselakhis Spectacle Committe Purimshpil, and Zoe Beloff's DAYS OF THE COMMUNE; co-founder of radical-traditional Yiddish music group Tsibele).

Paula Vogel's INDECENT plays at Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm (705 Main Street, Weston, VT). Adult tickets range from $45-69. Discounts available for students. Prices do not include taxes or fees.

Single tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Gift certificates can be purchased online at westonplayhouse.org.

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact that the performing arts makes on its community.





