The Flynn Cancels All Main Stage Productions Through the End of 2020

The Flynn today announced that it will hold no performances in its 1,411-seat theater through December 31, 2020, due to COVID-19 operating restrictions regarding the safety of large gatherings. This affects all Flynn presentations and rental events previously scheduled during this time period.

"This was not a decision made lightly, and we explored many possible alternatives before concluding that we cannot safely host performances in the theater for the remainder of this year," said Interim Executive Director Charlie Smith. "Right now, we are unable to open to normal operations, but we're eager to resume activity and will do so as soon as possible."

The Flynn has performances planned for 2021 and will evaluate the status of those events over the coming months. The Flynn is also exploring additional programming options.

First opened in 1930, the Flynn has been at the center of Vermont's cultural landscape for 90 years-from its earliest days as a vaudeville house through five decades as a premier movie theater to its present incarnation as the region's leading performance center and arts education organization. The Flynn is recognized internationally for its significant artistic, educational, and community outreach activities; superb technical capacity; beautiful ambiance; historic setting; and world-class presentations.

