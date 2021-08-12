Spruce Peak Performing Arts Will Welcome Ice Dance International for A Week-Long September Residency

Sharpen those skates! Ice Dance International returns to the Green Mountain state for a week-long residency in Stowe, Vermont presented by the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. During the residency, IDI will perform an evening of New Works, Friday, September 17th at 7pm followed by an audience free-skate where all attendees are encouraged to strap on their skates and join the dancers on the ice!

The residency will also engage with the community in classes for beginners and hockey skaters, and teach master classes, all with the goal to inspire the Stowe community to grow figure skating programs and share the vision of skating as a lifelong healthy activity for all.

The performance on Friday, September 17, will premier two works created with the support of Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, both at the Stowe Arena. The first, called 'Experience', with music by Ludovico Einaudi, was choreographed March 9-14, 2020, the week the world shut down due to the pandemic. The company's performance and intended premiere of 'Experience', scheduled on Saturday March 14th, 2020, was canceled along with the rest of the IDI tour planned for that spring.

The second piece to premiere next month will be created by 4-time World Champion, Kurt Browning, during September 13-18 in Stowe. Says Kurt Browning about the new piece, with the working title 'Physical Farce', "Whenever given the chance, I'm a very happy person when I can combine two of my favorite things: skating and laughter." The score of the piece is being created by Jonathan Galland of Bending Reed Music. Mr. Galland also created the score of IDI's Solstice.

The evening will also include Douglas Webster, IDI's Executive and Artistic Director's piece 'Revival', created during the pandemic and performed in pop-ups engagements in New Hampshire and Vermont during the winter of 2021. The piece, with music by Mumford and Sons, is about community and hope. IDI company members will also perform solos and duets to round out the evening. These pieces will feature IDI repertory 'Reflections', created by Benoit Richaud; 'Till the End', created by Rohene Ward; and 'Primavera', created by Douglas Webster.

Tickets for the New Works performance at 7pm, September 17th, are $10 for children, $20 for adults, with additional VIP and Sponsorship experiences available starting at $75.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own skates for a post-performance free skate with the Ice Dance International Cast! A VIP reception will be held in the Community room at Stowe Arena, for an artist meet and greet with drinks and light hors d'oeuvres provided by Alchemist Brewing, The Butchery, and Ellison Estates Vineyard.

To learn more call 802-760-4634 or visit www.SprucePeakArts.org.