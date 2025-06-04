Northern Stage Reveals New Board Leadership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northern Stage has revealed new board leadership, along with the election of two new members. Jon Spector will serve as Chair, Alison Kapadia as Vice Chair, and Curt Welling as Treasurer. They will work alongside Senator Joe Major, who will continue to serve as Secretary.

Jon Spector is a retired business executive and full-time resident of Woodstock, Vermont. He served as Chief Executive Officer of The Conference Board from 2007 to 2018, after serving as Vice Dean of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He began his career at McKinsey & Company, where he spent 20 years and was elected a Senior Partner. He subsequently served as the chief executive of two startup technology companies.

Mr. Spector is an active Board member of several companies, not-for-profit organizations, and government commissions, and he serves as a member of the Executive Board of the Business Committee for the Arts. He is a Trustee Emeritus and an alumnus of Wesleyan University and received his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Spector is the co-author of We Are Smarter Than Me (2007), which highlights the ways in which businesses can harness the power of collective intelligence. The book resulted from an experiment in which thousands of participants attempted to pool their knowledge and create a book manuscript.

"We are lucky to be led by a talented group of individuals who are deeply committed to Northern Stage's future,” said Managing Director Jason Smoller. “From the moment Jon joined the board, he has not only been eager and willing to roll up his sleeves and dig into the day-to-day operations, but also has offered invaluable guidance and strategic thought as we look to the theater's future. We look forward to working closely with him as our Chair. We also offer tremendous thanks to our outgoing Board Chair Jennifer Kaye Argenti for her passionate and dedicated service.”

Jon Spector added, “Jenn Argenti has made an enormous contribution as a Board member of Northern Stage, culminating in serving as Chair for the past three years. I don't know anyone outside of the staff of Northern Stage who spends more time thinking about what's best for the company, makes more of an effort to support Northern Stage, and exhorts her colleagues to do the same. In particular, she's a champion for helping to make Northern Stage a great place to work, and she's going to be a hard act to follow.”

Northern Stage is also proud to announce the appointment of Kianny Antigua and Posie Taylor to its board.

Northern Stage has just announced its 25/26 Main Stage Season, which opens with the Broadway hit musical Come From Away, and continues with a new adaptation of Peter Pan entitled Peter & Wendy, The Children, The World Is Not Silent, and a world premiere comedy Wonder! A Woman Keeps A Secret rounds out the season.

