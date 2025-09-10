Northern Stage Hosts Week Of Solo Performances In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northern Stage has announced a week of special solo performances, “A” Train by Annie Torsiglieri and Robert Frost: This Verse Business by A.M. Dolan, starring Emmy Award winner Gordon Clapp (A Christmas Carol, NYPD Blue) to follow the season opener Come From Away, the Broadway smash hit.

Written and performed by Annie Torsiglieri (Come From Away, Sweat, Mamma Mia!), “A” Train is an award-winning solo musical-comedy about a mother's journey in the world of Autism. When one of Amy's young twins receives a diagnosis, everything she thought she knew about motherhood and life is upended. In her search for insight, Amy is forever changed, learning to see the world, her son, and the very nature of happiness, with clearer eyes. With music by Brad Carroll and directed by Risa Brainin, Torsiglieri's piece is a radically honest and hilarious exploration of parenthood filled with songs, subway stops, and F-bombs.

““A” Train's story is universal,” says Torsiglieri. “We ALL experience challenges. Can those become opportunities to reframe what we thought we knew, releasing old expectations about “rules” for a happy life, and discovering the joy that might be hiding in plain sight?”

“A” Train will have its one-night-only performance on Monday, October 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. More details of the show can be found HERE. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Later in the week, Northern Stage will present Robert Frost: This Verse Business by A.M. Dolan, returning to the Byrne Theater after its successful run in 2017. Praised as “a seamless piece of theatre” by Broadway World, This Verse Business stars the Emmy and IRNE Award-winning Gordon Clapp. In this one-man show, Clapp plays poet Robert Frost, who “barded” around the country for nearly 50 years giving sold-out talks to mixed crowds of poetry readers and non-readers alike. Arguably the nation's first superstar poet, he quipped, “What began in obscurity is ending in a blaze of publicity.” A beguiling rascal on the platform, the poet “re-lives” his verse from memory, relates his “wild surmises” on science, politics, and religion, and speaks to the purpose and meaning of art. Then, inviting us home, he drops his mask, shares losses and regrets, considers the sources of his poetic inspiration, and picks up his pencil.

Delivered with “authentic New England wit and charm” by Clapp, according to Broadway World, this “must-see” solo piece will run from October 30 - November 1, 2025, with two evening performances at 7:30 PM on October 30 and 31, and a newly added matinee performance at 2:00 PM on November 1 due to popular demand. More details of the show can be found HERE. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The Northern Stage 2025/26 main stage season will open with Broadway smash hit Come From Away by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, running September 24 - October 26, 2025 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne, this critically acclaimed musical is a moving, uplifting reminder of how, even in the darkest times, we can find light in each other. More information on Northern Stage's 2025/26 Season and subscriptions can be found HERE. Single tickets are available HERE.