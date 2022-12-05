Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Lost Nation Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Vermont Standings - 12/5/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Carolyne Sandoval - IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company 43%

Felicity Stiverson - HAIR - Weston theater company 29%

Felicity Stiverson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 21%

Gary John La Rosa - I DO I DO! - Artistree Theatre 7%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Halina Vercessi - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 29%

Jessica crawford - HAIR - Weston theater company 20%

Lily Prentice - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 16%

Therese Bruck - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Michaels Playhouse 12%

Fabian Fidel Aguilar - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset theater festival 10%

Ruth Ann Pattee - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 5%

Bottari & Case - I DO! I DO! - Artistree Theatre 4%

Ken Mooney - SOUVENIR - Oldcastle Theatre Company 2%

Kathleen geldard - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Becky Millard - IVY + BEAN - Lyric Theatre Company 39%

Susanna gellert - HAIR - Weston theater company 26%

Piper Goodeve - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 22%

Gary John La Rosa - I DO! I DO! - Artistree Theatre 7%

Michael Berresse - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 6%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kathleen Keenan - BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater 33%

Carolyne Sandoval - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 26%

Jackson Gay - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 13%

Nick Corley - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 10%

Sarah Elizabeth Wansley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 10%

Jeanne Beckwith - THE SEA GULL - Unadilla Theater 3%

Shannon sanborn - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO SHOW - Valley players theater 2%

RuthAnn Pattee - CLUE - Valley Players theater 2%

Kirk Jackson - SHEEPDOG - Oldcastle Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 38%

EURYDICE - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 22%

SHREK - Weston Theater Company 15%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 11%

WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 10%

CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 4%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST - Maui Onstage, Wailuku, HI 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alan Hefferon - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 31%

Scott zielinski - HAIR - Weston theater company 25%

Paul Whitaker - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 16%

Seth Reiser - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 10%

Heather Gilbert - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 6%

Mary Ellen stebbins - THIRST - Dorset theatre festival 6%

Irene Halibozek - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 6%

Irene halibosak - CLUE - Call players theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Emma Weiss - HAIR - Weston theater company 47%

David M. Lutken - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 21%

Yan Li - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 18%

Michael Halloran - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 15%



Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 55%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 17%

WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE & MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 13%

AVENUE Q - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui 8%

I DO! I DO! - Artistree Woodstock 7%



Best New Play Or Musical

BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater 59%

SCARECROW - Dorset Theatre Festival 23%

THIRST - Dorset theatre festival 14%

MURDER IN THE NTH DEGREE, JAMES NEVIUS, AUTHOR - Proarts Playhouse, Kihei, Maui 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Phoebe Raphael - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 54%

David Bonanno - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 9%

David M. Lutken - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 8%

Emma Diner - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Comapny 6%

Jamari Johnson Williams - HAIR - Weston Theater Company 5%

Eric Gilliom - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Maui Onstage, Wailuku, HI 5%

Matt Rodin - HAIR - Weston theater company 5%

Nathan Salstone - HAIR - Weston theater company 5%

Tomias Robinson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Weston Theater Company 3%

Margo Siebert - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Maura O'Brien - BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater 35%

Jo Fox - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 14%

Töve Wood - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 14%

Dottie Stanley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston Theater Company 11%

Manu Kumasi - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 7%

Keith Gallagher - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 4%

Wes Olds (Wadsworth) - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 4%

Nyla Sostre - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston Theater Company 3%

Doug Bergstein (Mr. Green) - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 2%

Michael Patrick Trimm - SHEEPDOG - Oldcastle Theatre Company 2%

David rapp - GREAT GATSBY:A LIVE RADIO SHOW - Valley players theater 1%

Billy Weaver - THE SEA GULL - Unadilla Theater 1%

Maeve McCurdy - THE SEA GULL - Unadilla Theater 1%



Best Play

BOTH EYES OPEN: THE ANNIE OAKLEY STORY - Lost Nation Theater 34%

SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 26%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 15%

SCARECROW - Dorset Theatre Festival 10%

WOMEN IN JEOPARDY - Vermont Stage 9%

CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 3%

FULLY COMMITTED - Oldcastle Theatre Company 3%

THE SEA GULL - Unadilla Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tenzin Chophel - EURYDICE - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 42%

Frank Oliva - HAIR - Weston theater company 18%

Christopher & Justin Swader - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 12%

Luke Cantarella - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 7%

Doug Bergstein & Ruth Ann Pattee - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 5%

Regina garcia - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 5%

Christopher and Justin swader - THIRST - Dorset theatre festival 3%

Richard Howe - FULLY COMMITTED - Oldcastle Theatre Company 3%

Shannon Sanborn - THE GREAT GATSBY:A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 2%

Christopher and Justin swader - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset theatre festival 1%

Ken Mooney - SHEEPDOG - Oldcastle Theatre Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bastien Gliech - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 40%

Fitz Patton - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 21%

Joanna Lynne Staub - MARRY ME A LITTLE - Weston Theater Company 16%

Melanie Chen cole - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Weston theater company 13%

Fitz Patton - THIRST - Dorset theater festival 6%

Cory Wheat - FULLY COMMITTED - Oldcastle Theatre Company 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hayley Ryan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 29%

Easton Michaels - HAIR - Weston theater company 22%

Roya Millard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 20%

Mimi Bessette - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 9%

Alanna Saunders - HAIR - Weston Theater Company 6%

Michael Seltzer - HAIR - Weston Theater Company 5%

Megumi Nakamura - HAIR - Weston Theater Company 5%

Spiff Wiegand - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amelia Mason - SHREW - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 26%

Beamer Wallace - MACBETH - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Collective 24%

Nyssa Grant - WOODY SEZ: THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF WOODY GUTHRIE - Weston Theater Company 21%

Michael Barra - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Dorset Theatre Festival 13%

Chloe Fidler - WOMEN IN JEOPARDY - Vermont Stage 9%

Marci Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 4%

Carrie Phillips (Mrs. Peacock) - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 2%

Cassandra Demaris (Miss Scarlett) - CLUE ON STAGE - The Valley Players 1%

Cassandra demarias - CLUE - Valley Players 0%

