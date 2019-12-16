Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vermont:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Community Theater Company
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Theater of the Year (Professional)
Francisco Gonzalez - THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 35%
Davon Williams - OKLAHOMA! - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 19%
Jack Dwyer - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 14%
Ryan Poulin - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 30%
Adam Silverman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 29%
Hunter Tether - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 22%
G. Richard Ames - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 17%
Dan Renkin - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 14%
Aaron Aubrey - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 12%
Kylie Benoit - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 34%
Julie Benko - THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 30%
Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 19%
Emily Friedrichsen - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 24%
Serena Magnan O’Connell - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 21%
Noelle Nilo - MAMMA MIA! - Stowe Theatre Guild 19%
Aly Perry - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Middlebury Actors Workshop 21%
Katie Shults - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 20%
Kathleen McElfresh - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 12%
Lyric Theatre 45%
Stowe Theatre Guild 33%
Lamoille County Players 10%
MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 47%
MAMMA MIA! - Stowe Theatre Guild 38%
OLIVER - White River Valley Players 15%
THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 29%
CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 28%
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 22%
FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 38%
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 26%
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lamoille County Players 19%
PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 36%
THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 18%
I AND YOU - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 14%
Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 38%
Lost Nation Theater 38%
Northern Stage 18%
