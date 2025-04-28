JAZZ AT THE JUNCTION Comes To Northern Stage In July

This year's lineup brings serious heat with the headliner Ivan Renta, world-renowned Latin jazz saxophonist and Yamaha recording artist.
Northern Stage will present the third annual Jazz at the Junction concert on July 9, 2025 at 7 PM, in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Guests can grab a drink at the bar and enjoy this celebration of jazz greats from Vermont and beyond! Tickets are available HERE.
This year's lineup brings serious heat with the headliner Ivan Renta, world-renowned Latin jazz saxophonist and Yamaha recording artist (Tito Puente & Eddie Palmieri's Masterpiece, Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra's “Song for Chico” & “Fandango in NY”, In the Heights original movie soundtrack), whose Caribbean Sextet blends the soul of New York jazz with vibrant island rhythms. The sextet features an ensemble of world-class musicians, with Angel Subero on trombone, Edsel Gomez on piano, Gregg August on bass, Pablo Bencid on drums, Manolo Mairena on percussion, and Renta on tenor saxophone.
The concert opens at 7 PM with the returning Upper Valley Jazz All Stars, talented area high school musicians under the direction of Ian Gollub (Band Director, Hanover High School).
July 9, 2025 7:00 PM
The Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts
Northern Stage
74 Gates St
White River Junction, VT 05001
Ian Gollub, Music Director
Ivan Renta, Tenor Saxophone
Angel Subero, Trombone
Edsel Gomez, Piano
Gregg August, Bass
Pablo Bencid, Drums
Manolo Mairena, Percussion
Tickets range from $38 to $60. $28 tickets are available for students and those under age 25. 2025/26 Season subscribers are eligible for discounted tickets. Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are $8 and are available for any performance while ticket supplies last. To purchase, call (802) 296-7000 or visit www.northernstage.org/jazz.
