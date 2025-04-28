JAZZ AT THE JUNCTION Comes To Northern Stage In July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern Stage will present the third annual Jazz at the Junction concert on July 9, 2025 at 7 PM, in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Guests can grab a drink at the bar and enjoy this celebration of jazz greats from Vermont and beyond! Tickets are available HERE.

This year's lineup brings serious heat with the headliner Ivan Renta, world-renowned Latin jazz saxophonist and Yamaha recording artist (Tito Puente & Eddie Palmieri's Masterpiece, Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra's “Song for Chico” & “Fandango in NY”, In the Heights original movie soundtrack), whose Caribbean Sextet blends the soul of New York jazz with vibrant island rhythms. The sextet features an ensemble of world-class musicians, with Angel Subero on trombone, Edsel Gomez on piano, Gregg August on bass, Pablo Bencid on drums, Manolo Mairena on percussion, and Renta on tenor saxophone.

The concert opens at 7 PM with the returning Upper Valley Jazz All Stars, talented area high school musicians under the direction of Ian Gollub (Band Director, Hanover High School).

Event Information

Jazz at the Junction 2025: Ivan Renta Caribbean Sextet

July 9, 2025 7:00 PM

The Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts

Northern Stage

74 Gates St

White River Junction, VT 05001



Ian Gollub, Music Director

Ivan Renta, Tenor Saxophone

Angel Subero, Trombone

Edsel Gomez, Piano

Gregg August, Bass

Pablo Bencid, Drums

Manolo Mairena, Percussion

Tickets range from $38 to $60. $28 tickets are available for students and those under age 25. 2025/26 Season subscribers are eligible for discounted tickets. Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are $8 and are available for any performance while ticket supplies last. To purchase, call (802) 296-7000 or visit www.northernstage.org/jazz.

