I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Opens At Saint Michael's Playhouse

Producing Artistic Director Chuck Tobin today announced the July 17 opening of the Off-Broadway musical revue I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change at Saint Michael's Playhouse in Colchester, Vermont. I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change features a book and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro (Memphis, Nice Work If You Can Get It) and music by Jimmy Roberts (The Velveteen Rabbit, The Thing About Men) and is directed by Keith Andrews who has directed numerous SMP productions (Spamalot, Young Frankenstein, Million Dollar Quartet).

Performances begin on Wednesday, July 17 at Saint Michael's Playhouse in Colchester, Vermont. Evening performances are July 17 - 20 and 23 - 27 (8pm), with matinee performances July 20 and 27 (2pm).

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is a comic celebration of the bewildering mystery of life known as L-O-V-E. This insightful and tuneful musical revue humorously reveals the truths and myths of relationships -- from dating, to love and marriage, and on through the agonies and triumphs of in-laws, newborns, trips in the family car, and pick-up techniques of the senior set. Producing Artistic Director Chuck Tobin says, "With its upbeat score featuring pop, doo-wop, jazz and more, this show is perfect entertainment for a Vermont mid-summer evening out."

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change has performed in over 280 cities around the globe including New York, Toronto, London, Tel Aviv, Mexico City, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Budapest, Sydney, Prague, Seoul, Milan, Rio de Janeiro, and Johannesburg. The original Off-Broadway production of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change opened in 1996 and ran for over 5,000 performances, making it the longest Off-Broadway musical comedy revue in history. The show was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change features a versatile cast of actor/comedian/singers Chris Collins-Pisano, Caitlin Mesiano, Jayne Ng, and David Rossetti. In addition to director Keith Andrews the creative team includes Tim Case (scenic design), Annmarie Duggan (lighting design), KJ Gilmer (costume design), Terry Lawrence (properties design, and Caisa Sanburg (sound design).

Saint Michael's Playhouse is an Actors' Equity Association theater company that produces its productions with theater artists from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theater nationwide, along with Vermont-based professional actors, directors and designers. Actors' Equity Association is the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. Tobin adds "We rehearse our shows right here in our theater and design and build our scenery, costumes and props on location with our crew of approximately 70 professional theater artists."

Remaining mainstage plays of the 72nd Season are I Love You You're Perfect Now Change, and Laughter on the 23rd Floor. Single ticket prices range from $39 to $46. The Playhouse is located at McCarthy Arts Center, on Route 15, in Colchester, Vermont, a ten minute drive from downtown Burlington, Vermont. Subscriptions and single tickets may be purchased online at saintmichaelsplayhouse.org or by calling 802-654-2281 or visiting the walk-up window in the lobby of McCarthy Arts Center. For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater box office directly at 802-654-2281 or visit us at saintmichaelsplayhouse.org. Saint Michael's Playhouse, One Winooski Park, Colchester, Vermont 05439





