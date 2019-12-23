Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vermont:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Community Theater Company
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Theater of the Year (Professional)
Francisco Gonzalez - THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 34%
Davon Williams - OKLAHOMA! - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 18%
Jack Dwyer - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 14%
Adam Silverman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 29%
Ryan Poulin - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 29%
Hunter Tether - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 22%
G. Richard Ames - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 17%
Dan Renkin - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 14%
Aaron Aubrey - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 12%
Kylie Benoit - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 34%
Julie Benko - THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 29%
Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 19%
Emily Friedrichsen - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 22%
Serena Magnan O’Connell - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 20%
Cate Stuart - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 19%
Katie Shults - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 25%
Aly Perry - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Middlebury Actors Workshop 19%
Kathleen McElfresh - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 11%
Lyric Theatre 43%
Stowe Theatre Guild 32%
White River Valley Players 10%
MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 45%
MAMMA MIA! - Stowe Theatre Guild 38%
OLIVER - White River Valley Players 17%
CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 30%
THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 27%
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 22%
FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 38%
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 26%
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lamoille County Players 19%
PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 39%
THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 17%
I AND YOU - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 13%
Lost Nation Theater 41%
Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 36%
Northern Stage 17%
