Cast Set for PETER & WENDY World Premiere at Northern Stage

Northern Stage will continue its 2025/26 Season with Peter & Wendy, a new adaptation of J.M. Barrie's beloved Peter Pan, running December 4, 2025 through January 1, 2026, in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Adapted and directed by Eric Love, this fresh reimagining invites audiences of all ages to fly to Neverland and rediscover the wonder of growing up, and the beauty of refusing to.

"This story has been told so many times, but every generation finds their own Peter and their own Wendy,” says Love. “In our version, the line between childhood imagination and adult understanding blurs in playful, heartfelt ways. I wanted to create a version that feels timeless but also alive in the here and now.”

Featuring a talented ensemble of professional actors and young local performers, Peter & Wendy balances music, movement, and stage magic to capture the whimsy, humor, and poignancy of Barrie's classic tale.

The cast features Yuvraj Sathe (The Railway Children at Northern Stage) as Peter Pan; Julia Zichy (Lost Girl at Dartmouth College, Dartmouth College E-Term Student) as Wendy Darling; Carlita Victoria* (The Color Purple National Tour, Waitress at Northern Stage) as Tinker Bell; Donathan Walters (Ain't Misbehavin' at Westchester Broadway Theatre) as Cecco / Mermaid / Ensemble; Jacob Tischler* (Waitress at Northern Stage) as Captain Hook / Mr. Darling; Sutton Crawford* (A Christmas Carol and Our Town at Northern Stage) as Mrs. Darling / Lily; Jason Simon* (Parade National Tour) as Smee; Kyle Brand* (Mamma Mia at Northern Stage) as Narrator 2 / Noodler / Shadow / Mermaid 2; Lilla Bozek (Dartmouth College E-Term Student) and Kai Carenz (Dartmouth College E-Term Student) as Ensemble.

The youth ensembles alternate performances: Team Wendy includes Reese Cullen, Matilda Adams, Grace Klibansky, Mía Montás Antigua, Asher Trajman, Louisa Larrick, Otto Larrick, and Nat LeBlanc. Team Peter includes Ciarán Grant, Martin Mosdal, Devidan Belisle, Milo Belisle, Myles Minjun Drescher, Mohini Walters, Clementina Siri, and Dash Ballou.

The creative team is led by Eric Love (Adaptor and Director), with Sam Empey (Assistant Director), Leah Wilks (Movement Director), Alexander Woodward (Scenic Designer), Aaron Patrick DeClerk (Costume Designer), Daniel Kotlowitz (Lighting Designer), Caroline Eng (Sound Designer), Dylan Carter (Projection Designer), Michelle Hagewood (Media Designer), Moriah James (Wig Designer), and Casey Kaleba (Fight Director). Kelsy Durkin serves as Production Stage Manager, with Julia Egizio as Assistant Stage Manager.