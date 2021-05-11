Burlington Discover Jazz Festival Artist Lineup Announced

Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, produced by the Flynn in association with Burlington City Arts, kicks off at the Burlington waterfront on June 4 with a joyous community event called 50 Saxophones-an open-call gathering of local saxophonists of all backgrounds (registration open now).

The festival concludes on June 13 with two jubilant final performances: a Hurly Burly concert (performed from a makeshift stage on back of a flatbed truck) at Smalley Park in Burlington by JACK Quartet and Matthew Evan Taylor, that features the world premiere of Wadada Leo Smith's String Quartet No. 13, as well as a Church Street rave-up courtesy of Resistance Revival Chorus. The 10 days in between feature a fantastic lineup of local and national acts sure to rekindle fond memories and newfound excitement for this beloved festival. Nearly all of the festival shows are free and open to the public.

View all the artists and the full schedule at flynnvt.org/Community/Burlington-Discover-Jazz-Festival

"I'm very happy to see the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival return to the streets of Burlington again," said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. "This annual event has been a staple of Burlington's culture for nearly 40 years. It's a testament to the artistry that flourishes right here in Vermont, as well as Burlington's ability to draw marquee acts to our stages. The jazz festival always marks the unofficial beginning of summer in our city. This year especially, as patrons come out to enjoy music and our public spaces, the festival should provide our community, businesses, and arts and culture sector with hope for a bright future ahead."

"This year's Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is going to be very memorable" said Jay Wahl, Flynn executive director, "not just because this marks the comeback of this much-loved event, but because of the marvelous lineup of musicians who are eager and excited to be a part of this celebratory return. This is an important moment for our community, and we're proud to present free programming all week long, to make the festival as accessible and affirming as ever. We can't wait for jazz to fill the city once again, and we hope that everyone comes down to support the festival and the amazing artists who will lift up our community."

"After a year where we all turned to virtual events and experiences, the Discover Jazz Festival is a rejuvenating reunion of our community," said Doreen Kraft, executive director of Burlington City Arts. "We are so thrilled to rally around the incredible artists who make this festival the happiest time of year in Burlington. Our city has a thriving arts community and, after the challenges of the last year, we are pleased to showcase and celebrate together in front of live audiences. We love our partnership with the Flynn in making this joyful time possible."

The festival begins at the Burlington Waterfront with 50 Saxophones on June 4, a unique moment of communal catharsis and music making. For this event, all saxophonists-all ages and backgrounds-are invited to join together to play a selection of pieces and make some collective noise. This gathering is a way for community members to participate in the festival, and help to initiate a weeklong celebration of the energizing power of live music.

Throughout the week, artists will showcase a fusion of styles and cultures on stages throughout the city. The main hub of the festival is the newly reopened City Hall Park as well as a stage on Church Street Marketplace.

Both of these locations feature music nearly every day. City Hall Park will have shows by Guagua (June 4), Soule Monde (June 5), Birdcode (June 9), a movie night with live, improvised accompaniment by The Astral Projector Orchestra (June 10), and Andrew Richards & Company (June 11), as well as a series of improvised musical conversations between pairs of artists who have never played together before-Brian McCarthy and Edwin Owusu, Tom Cleary and KeruBo, Amber deLaurentis and MaÃ¯z Sandoval, and more. The Church Street stage will showcase Brooklyn Circle (June 5), Jaguar Stereo (June 6), TURNmusic featuring DBR (June 6), local school bands (June 7-9), Freeway Clyde (June 10), Brian McCarthy Nonet (June 10), James Harvey (June 12), and many more.

Additional Hurly Burly concerts will be given by Dwight & Nicole featuring DBR (Roosevelt Park, June 5) and Kat Wright (Starr Farm Park, June 6). A series of shows will be held at Nector's and Halvorson's (note: these are the only ticketed events of the festival): Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 4), Nick Cassarino (June 5), Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog (June 6), and Stephane Wrembel (June 10). A number of unique virtual events are also being created for the festival, including a tribute to Chick Corea by five accomplished pianists (June 7)-Marcus Roberts, Helen Sung, Billy Childs, Aaron Diehl, and Danilo Perez-and an in-depth discussion between Ray Vega and Wynton Marsalis (June 8).

After building up buzz with thrilling performances all week, the festival culminates in a block party bash on June 12. The festival takes over the City Hall Park block of Downtown Burlington-shutting down Main Street, parking a flatbed truck under the iconic Flynn marquee, setting up a stage on the back, and opening up a beer garden in the park-to present a one-of-a-kind big band experience: local jazz icon Ray Vega and his Latin Jazz Sextet in collaboration with dubbed-out, psychedelic six-piece Barika.

2021 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival Schedule

All shows free except where indicated with a *

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

6 pm, Waterfront - 50 Saxophones festival kick-off

7 pm, City Hall Park - Guagua

5:30 & 8 pm, Nectar's - Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio*

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

12 pm, Church Street Stage - The Maple Street Six

2 pm, Church Street Stage - Dan Ryan Express plays Captain Marvel

3 pm, Roosevelt Park - Hurly Burly: Dwight & Nicole featuring DBR

4 pm, Church Street Stage - Brooklyn Circle

6 pm, Church Street Stage - Ro Freeman

7 pm, City Hall Park - Soule Monde

5:30 & 8 pm, Nectar's - Nick Cassarino*

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

12 pm, Church Street Stage - Onion River Jazz Band

2 pm, Church Street Stage - Jaguar Stereo

3 pm, Starr Farm Park - Hurly Burly: Kat Wright

4 pm, Church Street Stage - TURNmusic featuring DBR

6 pm, Church Street Stage - Mal MaÃ¯z

5:30 & 8 pm, Nectar's - Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog*

MONDAY, JUNE 7

11 am, Church Street - School Bands

7:30 pm, Virtual Event - Five pianists talk Chick Corea: Marcus Roberts, Helen Sung, Billy Childs, Aaron Diehl, and Danilo Perez

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

11 am, Church Street - School Bands

7:15 pm, Virtual Event - Ray Vega in discussion with Wynton Marsalis

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

11 am, Church Street - School Bands

12:30 pm, City Hall Park - Birdcode

3 pm, Church Street Stage - Mikahely

4:30 pm, Church Street Stage - Alex Stewart Quintet

6 pm, Church Street Stage - Vermont Jazz Trio

7:30 pm, Church Street Stage - High Summer

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

4 pm, Church Street Stage - Freeway Clyde

5:30 pm, Church Street Stage - A2VT featuring Abizo

7 pm, Church Street Stage - Brian McCarthy Nonet

5 & 7:30 pm, Halvorson's - Stephane Wrembel*

9 pm, City Hall Park - BCA Flicks in the Park: The Astral Projector Orchestra, Berlin: Symphony of a Metropolis

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

12:30 pm, City Hall Park - Andrew Richards & Company

1 pm, Church Street Stage - Marty Fogel's Mixed Bag Quartet

3 pm, Church Street Stage - Marcie Hernandez

5 pm, Church Street Stage - Alex Minasian Trio

7 pm, Church Street Stage -Vorcza

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

12 pm, Church Street Stage - James Harvey

1:45 pm, Church Street Stage - Paul Asbell Quintet

4 pm, Main Street under the Flynn Marquee - Hurly Burly: Ray Vega Latin Jazz Sextet & Barika

SUNDAY JUNE 13

12 pm, Church Street Stage - Left Ear Trio

2 pm, Church Street Stage - KeruBo

4 pm, Church Street Stage - Green Mountain Swing

6 pm, Church Street Stage - Sabouyouma

6 pm, Smalley Park - Hurly Burly: Matthew Evan Taylor & JACK Quartet

7:30 pm, Church Street - Resistance Revival Chorus