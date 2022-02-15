Zee Zee Theatre Confronts Toxic Masculinity In Vancouver Premiere Of MEN EXPRESS THEIR FEELINGS

Zee Zee Theatre presents the Vancouver premiere of Men Express Their Feelings from March 18 to April 3, 2022 at 7:30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays) and 3pm (Saturdays & Sundays, except March 19) at Firehall Arts Centre (280 E Cordova St).

Written by award-winning Canadian playwright Sunny Drake, and directed by Zee Zee Theatre's Artistic and Executive Director Cameron Mackenzie, the poignant and provocative comedy challenges stereotypical assumptions about masculinity, gender norms, sexuality and identity.

"While there are many people actively dismantling traditional notions of masculinity to build a more inclusive and empathetic society for all genders, heteronormative expectations of how a man should look, act and feel are still pervasive in our culture today," says Mackenzie. "This brilliantly funny and meaningful comedy, written by one of Canada's most celebrated trans male playwrights, offers Vancouver audiences an essential perspective on masculinity that embraces and empowers vulnerability and transparency, and ultimately redefines what it means to be a man."



Following its premiere in March 2020, Men Express Their Feelings was hailed by the Calgary Herald as "an instant Canadian classic," lauded for its patriotic nod to Canada's favourite pastime and "wildly, unabashedly funny" script.



Set in the locker room of a community hockey rink, two teen hockey players and their dads are forced by the minor hockey league chair to work through their feelings following a heated scuffle between the dads in the parking lot. As tempers flare and secrets are revealed, the foursome tackle difficult conversations, addressing complex topics of racial and cultural tension, sexual attraction and generational divides with wit and levity.



Structured like a hockey game, the work has three distinct periods and instant replays that depict moments from different characters' viewpoints, inviting audiences to witness their transformation as they move beyond physical aggression to explore the deeper meaning of their emotions.



Men Express Their Feelings stars Quinn Churchill and Ishan Sandhu as 17-year-old hockey players with Jeff Gladstone and Munish Sharma as their dueling fathers.



Set design is by Kimira Reddy, costume design by Donnie Tejani, lighting design by Nico Weismiller, sound design by Sara Vickruck, and props design by Carol MacDonald. Choreography and intimacy coaching is by Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg.



Tickets and information at zeezeetheatre.ca