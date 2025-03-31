Zahida Rahemtulla's THE FRONTLINERS Begins In May At Firehall Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Firehall Arts Centre, in partnership with Blackout Art Society and Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre (vAct), will produce and present the world premiere of The Frontliners from Thursday, May 1st to Sunday, May 11th, 2025.

Zahida Rahemtulla (The Wrong Bashir) returns to the Firehall to bring another comedic drama to its stage. Directed by vAct’s Derek Chan, The Frontliners takes audiences to an East Vancouver hotel in early 2016, where three beleaguered employees find homes for new families from Syria in the midst of a housing crisis.

"I’m very excited to bring The Frontliners to the Firehall stage after developing it with so many incredible artists and partners,” says Rahemtulla. “From the support of Playwrights Theatre Centre, the Arts Club Emerging Playwrights' Unit and the Silk Road Institute, to current partners vAct, Blackout Art Society and the Firehall, to the musical collaboration with artists like Farouk Alsajee, this play has been shaped by a large community, and I’m grateful to be able to share it with Vancouver audiences. After premiering The Wrong Bashir at the Firehall, it also feels special to return to this theatre with my second play.”

For more information visit www.firehallartscentre.ca.

