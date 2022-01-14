Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Vancouver Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Award Winners

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Barbara Clayden - I, CLAUDIA - Arts Club

Best Direction Of A Play

Lois Anderson - BUFFOON - Arts Club

Best Direction Of A Stream

Barbara Tomasic & Chris King - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Gateway Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Andrew McNee - BUFFOON - Arts Club

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Amanda Sum - EAST VAN PANTO: PANTO COME HOME - Theatre Replacement & The Cultch