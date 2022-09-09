Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Announces 2022 Young Artist Competition Finalists And Judges

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA (VSO) announces the nine young musicians who will compete in the Final Round of VSO's 28th National Young Artist Competition on October 16, 2022 at 2pm PDT and the five internationally renowned judges.

Open to young artists up to age 18, the VSO Young Artist Competition awards $24,000 in cash prizes and gives winners in the categories of piano, strings and brass/woodwinds the opportunity to perform with the VSO under the baton of the Internationally renowned Music Director and Conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons on January 21st & 22nd, 2023. All finalists receive generous cash prizes. Gold Medalists are awarded $5,000 each; Silver Medalists, $2,000 each; Bronze Medalists, $1,000 each. The competition will be livestreamed on the VSO's website.

Open to submissions nationwide, the following nine young musicians competed in three categories: piano, strings, and winds/brass. These talented students were chosen from over 100 applicants for their remarkable musical ability and virtuosity. The VSO announces violinist Jonathan Okseniuk, AZ (11th Grade, Arete Preparatory Academy), violinist Jinan Laurentia Woo, NJ (9th Grade, Columbia Preparatory School), violinist Lauren Yoon, PA (9th Grade, Harriton High School), pianist Anwen Deng, PA (9th Grade, Conestoga High School), pianist Nolan Tu, WA (11th Grade, Union High School), pianist Nathaniel Zhang, CA (10th Grade, Folsom High School), bassoonist Preston Atkins, IA (incoming freshman, Curtis Institute of Music), oboist Hannah Cho, CA (10th Grade, Orange County School of the Arts), and saxophonist Johnathan Lee, WA (incoming freshman, Arizona State University) as the nine finalists for VSO's 28th National Young Artist Competition.

The live final round of the competition will take place in Vancouver, WA and will be judged by an extraordinary panel of five renowned performers and educators including:

· David Shifrin - Former Artistic Director of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Chamber Music Northwest and Clarinet Professor at the Yale School of Music

· Sarah Ioannides - Music Director and Conductor of Symphony Tacoma; Artistic Director of Cascade Conducting and Composing

· Zuill Bailey - GRAMMY award-winning cellist, Artistic Director of Sitka Summer Music Festival and Cello Professor at UT El Paso

· Dr. Igal Kesselman - Artistic Director of Kaufman Music Center International Piano Competition

· Dr. Stephen Shepherd - VSO and Portland Columbia Symphony Associate Concertmaster

For all up-to-date information about the 2022 Young Artist Competition, please visit the VSO's website.