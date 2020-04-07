Vancouver Opera Appoints Tom Wright as General Director

Vancouver Opera Board Chair, Bill Maclagan, Q.C., announced today current interim General Director, Tom Wright, has been appointed as Vancouver Opera General Director following his interim leadership since November 1, 2019.

"With thirteen seasons as Vancouver Opera's Director of Artistic Planning and his exemplary leadership during our 2019-2020 season, Tom Wright is the clear candidate to oversee Vancouver Opera as it navigates unprecedented territory alongside numerous other Canadian arts organizations," said Maclagan.

Mr. Wright's extensive experience with the Vancouver Opera and over 20 years in senior leadership positions in opera in Canada and the US, has positioned him as the strongest leader during this shifting landscape while providing clear direction for the future of the organization.

"With my experience at Vancouver Opera I am well aware of the current challenges our organization, along with many others, will face in the coming months," said Tom Wright. "During this time, I would like to thank everyone for their support of the organization including our senior leadership team, all members of the board, our donors and volunteers, and our opera community. I would like to acknowledge the board's dedication to protecting the integrity of the organization as we navigate these uncharted waters of a global pandemic. My commitment is to maintain the artistic and cultural mandates of the Vancouver Opera while ensuring its future financial success."

As Director of Artistic Planning at Vancouver Opera, Mr. Wright oversaw the creation of over 50 opera productions while stewarding new opera commissions. His work was instrumental in creating co-productions with many Canadian companies and building collaborative relationships with many organizations.

Tom Wright was instrumental in the creation of the Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists Program which is now in its 8th season. Previously he was Director of Artistic Planning for Arizona Opera and the Director of Production at Calgary Opera. His work with Opera.ca, the service organization for professional opera in Canada from 2010 to 2018 as secretary-treasurer, positioned him as a key resource to hear from and learn from other Canadian opera companies.

"I recognize now how important it is for arts organizations to work together during these unparalleled times. I remain committed to the viability and future success of the company as we seek new ways to provide content to our audiences and prepare for our exciting 60th anniversary season," added Wright.





