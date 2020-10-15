Vancouver Fringe Announces Programming For Third Mini Festival

The festival runs from October 29-November 8.

The Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society announced today the programming for the Fringe Festival's third offering, which takes place from Thursday, October 29 to Sunday, November 8 on Granville Island at Performance Works with a maximum capacity of 50.

Tickets are $15 and available online at www.vancouverfringe.com. The Fringe membership fee, which is required to purchase Festival tickets, starts at $7.

The lineup for this third round of staggered performances includes:

Beirut

Performance Works | October 29 & 31; November 1, 2, 4, & 6 at various times

In the sweltering 'hood of Beirut in New York City, Torch is quarantined in detention housing for a nameless, sexually transmitted disease. Blue, his girlfriend, breaks in to be with him, because how can you love someone you can't be with? Alan Bowne's Beirut explores love and crime during a pandemic.

Irreparable Harm? A Tale of the Trans Mountain Resistance

Performance Works | October 29 & 31; November 1, 4, 6, & 7 at various times

Who is causing 'Irreparable Harm'? Is it the acts of resistance or the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion? Who decides? The BC Supreme Court wants the job, but is it unbiased? Will a judge listen to land and water protectors? To citizens who believe their future is at stake? This play is based on transcripts from the BC Supreme court sessions where activists are on trial for protesting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. It features multiple activists - both Indigenous and settler - who are passionate about defending our land and water. Written by Mairy Beam, this docudrama shines a light on our justice system.

TrudeauMania, The Musical

Performance Works | October 30 & 31; November 1, 5, 7, & 8 at various times

A fast and furious musical trip through the life of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. We meet his loves, friends and enemies; and see his youth as a radical Quebec separatist, his arrest at the Asbestos Strike, capture of the Liberal leadership, battle with the terrorist FLQ, and fight with US President Reagan for nuclear disarmament. Written by Daniel K. McLeod and directed by Robbie Hebert.

Digital Fracture: VOICES

Performance Works | October 30 & 31; November 3, 7, & 8 at various times

Through gesture, recorded audio and visual media, Theatre Terrific's Digital Fracture: VOICES asks us to step away from the screen and to transition into deeper self-awareness and connection. The Fringe was one of the first festivals to embrace our inclusive theatre company so many years ago, and we are overjoyed to join again at this time.

Programming for the remaining festivities will be announced at a later date.

As always, community safety remains a top priority, and the Vancouver Fringe Theatre Society will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and look for guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Canada, HealthLink BC, BC Centre for Disease Control, and WorkSafeBC.

For more information on the 2020 Vancouver Fringe Festival, please visit www.vancouverfringe.com.

