Vancouver Art Gallery's Institute of Asian Art Launches YISHU XIANGLIAN, a Mandarin-Language Virtual Lecture Series

The Vancouver Art Gallery's Institute of Asian Art launches Yishu Xianglian, a new Mandarin-language virtual lecture series of art talks. Vancouver has one of the fastest growing Asian populations in the world and Yishu Xianglian was created to better reflect the communities that the Vancouver Art Gallery serves, keeping in mind physical distancing regulations, due to the global health pandemic.

Presented in Mandarin, the virtual lecture will feature guest speaker and independent curator Steven Dragonn. Dragonn will explore how modern Chinese art lost its global connections during the end of the Qing dynasty, which continued into the late 1970s. With the liberalization and opening up of the economy in the 1980s, how did art in China develop outside of the established traditional Chinese art system? Contemporary artists in China grappled with this question for decades. Looking back on the development of Chinese contemporary art during the last 35 years, this talk will explore the role of globalization in the Chinese art ecology.

This event is part of virtual explorASIAN 2020. explorASIAN is an annual festival that takes place every May to celebrate Asian Heritage Month in Vancouver.

The talk will be moderated by Diana Freundl, Interim Chief Curator / Associate Director, and Lynn Chen, Institute of Asian Art Programming Assistant.

DETAILS

WHO:

Steven Dragonn, Independent Curator

WHEN:

Monday May 25, 1:30 PM

WHERE:

Vancouver Art Gallery's Zoom Channel

WHY: May is Asian Heritage Month in Canada and the Vancouver Art Gallery's Institute of Asian Art is launching Yishu Xianglian, a Mandarin-language virtual lecture series, in honour of the occasion.

To register for the event, please visit zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3OCe6D6TSiyW8jqSJ8DMOA

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Born in Guangzhou, Steven Dragonn graduated from the high school of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in 2001. In 2005, he graduated from the Sculpture Department of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts and moved to Paris, France where he obtained his Master's degree in Film and Multimedia Arts at the Department of the Université de Paris-Est in 2009. He was the former Curator of Contemporary Art Program of Memorial Hall of Lingnan School of Painting, the Chief Curator of Kids' Triennial of Canton, Art Director of R Space in Vancouver, Canada.Currently he is an independent curator, working between Guangzhou and Vancouver and focused on his art centre Canton-sardine, in addition to his position of founding Director of Contemporary Art Edu-institute and Adjunct Instructor of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Art.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You