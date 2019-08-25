Turning Point Ensemble Announces Season

Turning Point Ensemble (TPE), Vancouver's outstanding chamber ensemble, is excited to announce its 2019/20 season! The rich and varied program will deliver the outstanding musicianship and innovative presentations that are signatures of the TPE experience. This year's season is especially strong in exciting new works and meaningful integrated collaborations with guest ensembles, soloists and composers. We are excited to present new works featuring Couloir (cellist Ariel Barnes and harpist Heidi Krutzen) , a jazz-inspired evening with the Bergmann Duo and Brad Turner, a remarkable new cross-cultural dance/music collaboration, Flying Whitee??c?? , with Wen Wei Dance, and a final concert featuring Croatian conductor Berislav Šipuš of the Cantus Ensemble conducting TPE in a program of new Croatian works with soprano soloist Robyn Driedger-Klassen.

Below are the details of each concert:

Musical Innovators - TPE and Couloir (Ariel Barnes - cello and Heidi Krutzen - harp)

Saturday Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. and Monday Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Annex (823 Seymour Street)

Our 2019/20 Season begins with a concert of musical innovators present and past, featuring Couloir, the harp and cello duo of Heidi Krutzen and Ariel Barnes. Heidi and Ariel are both former members of TPE who are now living outside Canada - Heidi in London where she plays with the Philharmonia Orchestra and Ariel in Germany where he plays with the Nuernberger Symphoniker. This concert will include a premiere of a Canada Council commission The Razor Hiss of a Whisper, by James Maxwell for both ensembles, a new premiere for TPE by Anthony Tan as well as pieces by Andrew Staniland, Ruth Crawford Seeger and Sabrina Schroeder.

Scenes from Childhood - TPE and Bergmann Piano Duo

Sunday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Annex (823 Seymour Street)

TPE joins forces with the dynamic Bergmann Piano Duo for this concert of extraordinary music connecting French masterworks of the early twentieth century to jazz-inspired new works. The two ensembles combine in the Concerto for Two Pianos by Marcel Bergmann in a new arrangement especially for TPE. TPE will also play Scenes from Childhood by Vancouver's heralded jazz musician Brad Turner as well as Michael Bushnell's original arrangement of Debussy's seminal composition Jeux and Petite Symphonie No. 2 & 3 by Milhaud. Completing the concert will be the playful Ma mere l'oye for two pianos and percussion.

Flying white -e??c?? - Wen Wei Dance and Turning Point Ensemble

PuSh Festival 2020 in partnership with SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs

Jan. 31, - 7:30 p.m., Feb. 1, - 7:30 p.m., Feb. 2 - 2 p.m.

SFU Fei and Milton Wong Experimental Theatre (149 W. Hastings St, Vancouver at SFU Woodward's)

Composers - Dorothy Chang and Owen Underhill

Choreographer - Wen Wei Wang (in collaboration with the dancers)

Flying white is a rare and extraordinary form of Chinese calligraphy that jumps and leaps on the paper surface in graceful beautiful strokes, the black ink revealing a white background. Mobile and delicate, flying white is like meteors passing through the sky, or hair fluttering in the wind.

Flying white - e??c??, co-created by Wen Wei Wang, Owen Underhill, and Dorothy Chang, is inspired by the motion and aesthetic of this calligraphy and representations of elements including rice, paper, water, silk, and ink. The piece integrates six dancers and an intercultural ensemble of twelve musicians comprised of members of Turning Point Ensemble and the Little Giant Chinese Chamber Orchestra from Taipei. Flying white - e??c?? explores the space between black and white, between inhale and exhale, between east and west, and between sound and movement.

In the Distance - New Music from Croatia

Berislav Šipuš: Conductor, Robyn Driedger-Klassen: soprano

May 16, 7:30 p.m., May 17, 2 p.m.

SFU Fei and Milton Wong Experimental Theatre (149 W. Hastings St., Vancouver at SFU Woodward's)

Our final concert of the season will be part of a two-year exchange project with Cantus Ensemble Zagreb. In the fall of 2019, Owen Underhill will conduct the Cantus ensemble in Zagreb in work by Westcoast Canadian composers. For this final concert of the 2019-2020 Season, we will feature the conductor of the Cantus Ensemble, Berislav Šipuš conducting TPE in a program of new Croatian works including music by Milko Kelemen, Stankho Horvat, and Berislav Šipuš. The concert will feature as soloist the luminous Vancouver soprano Robyn Driedger-Klassen.

Ticket Prices: Adult: $33 plus tax and fees / Student/Senior: $20 plus tax and fees

Special Season Pass offer, 4 tickets for the price of 3!

Season tickets can be used for any concert date. One season ticket equals one ticket for each show: Musical Innovators (Nov 9/11), Scenes from Childhood (Nov 24), Flying White (Jan 31, Feb 1, Feb 2), In the Distance (May 16/17). For shows with multiple dates, you choose the date! Season tickets only available for purchase until November 8, 2019.

Tickets are available at www.turningpointensemble.ca





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You