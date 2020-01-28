Théâtre la Seizième will present Le NoShow Vancouver from Wednesday, February 26 to Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at Performance Works on Granville Island. Adapted by Hubert Lemire and François Bernier from the original idea and direction by Alexandre Fecteau, this new Vancouver production relies on a local cast that has transformed the script to fit its reality.

How much are spectators willing to pay for their ticket to Le NoShow Vancouver? As much as the price of a movie and popcorn? The admission price to Butchart Gardens? Grouse Mountain Skyride? A ticket to Ballet BC's Zone B? The price of a single ticket to a Canucks game? - or nothing at all? This time, the audience gets to decide. And that's only the first of many decisions to be made throughout the evening. Text messages will run Le NoShow Vancouver every night.

Seven young, Vancouver-based actors engage the audience in a festive and interactive experience, where the cost of theatre has to slug it out with its value as an art form. Fearless, they will shatter some of the local theatre taboos, including that of money. Le NoShow Vancouver surprises, jostles, and offers a rare showcase on the backstage of theatrical creation - leaving no one indifferent.

Created in 2013 at the Carrefour international de théâtre in Québec City, Le NoShow was awarded twice by the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec for "Play of the Year" (2015) and "Best International Tour" (2016). Critically-acclaimed, the play has since achieved international success with three European tours, a Québec tour, and an appearance at the Festival Actoral in Marseille.

Credits for Le NoShow Vancouver:

Producers: Théâtre la Seizième in collaboration with Théâtre du Bunker and Collectif Nous Sommes Ici

Original Idea and Direction: Alexandre Fecteau

Script: François Bernier, Alexandre Fecteau, and Hubert Lemire

Adaptation: Hubert Lemire and François Bernier

Director: Hubert Lemire

Performers: Chris Francisque, Siona Gareau-Brennan, Cory Haas, Emilie Leclerc, Nathan Metral, Frédérique Roussel, and Anaïs West

Sound Design: Olivier Gaudet-Savard

Lighting Design: Renaud Pettigrew in association with Jeremy Baxter

Video: Marilyn Laflamme in association with Gaëtan Nerincx

Stage Management: Susan Miyagishima

Camera: Gaëtan Nerincx

