Theatre Under the Stars Will Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and HELLO, DOLLY!

Audiences will be enchanted this year as Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Hello, Dolly! on alternate evenings July 4-August 29, 2020, at Stanley Park's Malkin Bowl. Celebrating a milestone 80 years in Stanley Park, TUTS has become a summer mainstay of Vancouver cultural calendars since it was established in 1940. Two-show subscription packs are on sale TODAY through May 1, 2020.



"Last year, we saw more than 46,000 people gather under the stars in Stanley Park to experience exceptional musical theatre - TUTS is truly an annual highlight for all ages," says TUTS Board President Naveen Kapahi. "This season we're thrilled to welcome both new and returning audiences to a program full of love, mischief, and magic. Disney's Beauty and the Beast is a classic tale as old as time and we are thrilled to bring back this cherished production for the first time since its TUTS premiere in 2016. Hello, Dolly! is a delightful story that follows a charming but meddlesome matchmaker who proves that love does, in the end, always find a way."



TUTS' 2020 season offers two of Broadway's most memorable hits:



A tale of true love, Disney's Beauty and the Beast follows the enchanting story of Belle, a young woman imprisoned by the Beast. She's a small-town girl with big dreams and he's a selfish prince transformed by a wicked spell. Can the Beast learn to love and be loved in order to break the curse? He must race against time to find out. Filled with some of the most memorable songs, including Be Our Guest, Human Again, and the titular Beauty and the Beast, this romantic production reminds audiences of the power of love. Following on the success of his direction in 2016, Shel Piercy returns to direct the beloved spectacle, injecting a host of new, exciting surprises. Fans will remember the magic of his most recent TUTS directorial extravaganza in 2019, Mamma Mia!



In Hello, Dolly!, audiences join meddlesome matchmaker Dolly Levi as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a wife for the curmudgeonly "half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. Dolly's romantic schemes soon entangle Horace's two clerks and a lovestruck young artist. As she busies herself finding mates for the suitors, Dolly realizes it's her turn to find her own perfect match. One of the most entertaining musical comedies of all time, Hello, Dolly! is a beguiling romp in the universal search for love, with numbers such as Put On Your Sunday Clothes, Ribbons Down My Back, and of course the show-stopping Hello, Dolly! The talented Tracey Power makes her TUTS directorial debut this summer, although Vancouver theatre-goers will be familiar with her critically acclaimed direction in Chelsea Hotel: The Songs of Leonard Cohen and her playwriting from the recent musical Miss Shakespeare.



TUTS' two-show subscription pack allows audiences to secure their seats to both productions for one great price. Subscriptions are $80 for adults, $50 for children and youths, and include Premium tickets to both productions, a souvenir programme, and exchange insurance for both nights. Subscriptions are available until May 1 by visiting tuts.ca or by calling 1-877-840-0457.





