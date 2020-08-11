The Firehall Arts Centre Presents MUSIC IN THE COURTYARD

MUSIC IN THE COURTYARD will take place on weekends throughout August and September of 2020.

The Firehall Arts Centre will present Music in the Courtyard on weekends throughout August and September of 2020. Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, and Sundays at 3:00pm (with the exception of the performance on Sunday, September 13, which will take place at 7:00pm). Tickets are $20 and available online at www.firehallartscentre.ca.

The lineup for Music in the Courtyard is as follows:

Friday, August 14 at 7:00pm | Latin Jazz Night

John Korsrud, Niho Takase, Ronny Swirl, Raphael Geronimo, and Chris Couto

Saturday, August 15 at 7:00pm | Blue Note Night

John Korsrud, Steve Kaldestad, Chris Gestrin, Jeff Gammon, and Joe Poole

Sunday, August 16 at 3:00pm | Cool Grooves

John Korsrud, Jillian Lebeck, Brent Mah, Kerry Galloway, and Omar Amlani

Friday, August 21 at 7:00pm

Zhambai

Saturday, August 22 at 7:00pm | VirtualFeast.ca

Savage Society Presents The Backyard Sessions with Warrior Bunny and Sam Chimes

Sunday, August 23 at 3:00pm

Celso Machado

Thursday, August 27 at 7:00pm

Elle Wolf

Friday, August 28 at 7:00pm

The Patsy Klein/Tony Wilson Band

Saturday, August 29 at 7:00pm

Waxwing

Sunday, August 30 at 3:00pm

The Anti-Fogmatics

Friday, September 4 at 7:00pm | Saturday, September 5 at 7:00pm | Sunday, September 6 at 3:00pm

Small Town Artillery

Friday, September 11 at 7:00pm

Gord Grdina Trio

Saturday, September 12 at 7:00pm

Itamar Erez Trio

Sunday, September 13 at 7:00pm

Sitka String Quartet

Friday, September 18 at 7:00pm

Paul Pigat

Saturday, September 19 at 7:00pm

Ruby & Smith

Sunday, September 20 at 3:00pm

Laura Crema Quartet

Friday, September 25 at 7:00pm

Triology

Saturday, September 26 at 7:00pm

Microcosmos

Sunday, September 27 at 3:00pm

Van Django

"The Firehall is happy to welcome audiences back to the courtyard for music performances on weekends throughout August and September", says Artistic Producer, Donna Spencer. "We have undertaken two other successful events this summer in the courtyard. These were designed for limited audiences, who all were encouraged to wear face masks and to follow the COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols the Firehall staff had put in place. Audience members did so willingly and many thanked our staff and came up to express their excitement about attending more performances in the future as they search for a connectivity only live performances provide. When planning this music series with Diane Kadota and John Korsrud, I wanted to offer a place where audiences could sit back, relax, and enjoy music from some of B.C.'s finest musicians, and to provide a little joy to people's COVID lives."

For more information on the Firehall Arts Centre's Music in the Courtyard series, please visit www.firehallartscentre.ca.

The Firehall Arts Centre has instituted safe physical distancing rules and has put in place Health and Safety Measures to ensure audiences, artists, and staff remain safe during all performances. A maximum of 40 people will be granted entry to each performance. Safe physical distancing rules are strongly encouraged in addition to wearing a face mask/covering. Face masks will be available for sale at the door.

For more information on the Firehall Arts Centre, please visit the following platforms:

Website: www.firehallartscentre.ca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/firehallartscentre

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FirehallArtsCte

Instagram: www.instagram.com/firehallartscentre

