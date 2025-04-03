The Dance Centre to Celebrate International Dance Day In Vancouver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dance Centre will present a program of events celebrating the art of dance for International Dance Day. Highlights include Vanessa Goodman's innovative stairs-inspired project between the landings, a film examining a landmark project by Karen Jamieson Dance, and an ensemble work by Dance//Novella.

Initiated in 1982 by UNESCO, International Dance Day is marked annually on April 29 with events across Canada and around the world. The date commemorates the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), regarded as the founder of modern ballet.

Ongoing to April 30 at Scotiabank Dance Centre

Installation: between the landings | Vanessa Goodman/Action at a Distance

This installation evolved from an innovative 2024 creation where two dancers simultaneously performed in stairwells in Vancouver and New York City, using the liminal spaces of stairs to explore transition - the moment between rise and fall, descent and ascent. A looping video in the main lobby is paired with immersive sound and lighting in the stairwell, with live activation events taking place on April 29.

Free | Mon-Fri 9am-9pm, Sat/Sun 10am-6pm

Capture Photography Festival Participating Event

Sunday April 27 at Scotiabank Dance Centre

1-3pm Workshop: Cultural and Migration Stories | Kay Huang/Crossmaneuver

This workshop is based on Kay Huang's new work which uses text, words, and physical movement to explore culture and identity. Participants will be gently guided through embodied activations of their cultural heritage and stories, in a creative process which generates movement through playing, imagining, and reflecting on memories. Suitable for ages 16+, no prior experience required.

Free: register in advance here

5-6.30pm Film Screening: Gluk | Karen Jamieson Dance

Gluk focuses on Karen Jamieson's seminal dance work Stone Soup and its British Columbia tour in 1995-1997. Central to Stone Soup is the Gitxsan concept of Gluk: a ceremony of redoing a wrong. Doreen Jensen, Hahl Yee, Gitxsan elder and a beloved friend and mentor to Jamieson, proposed the concept to create a dance that would fulfill a Gluk by asking permission to enter and dance on each of the First Nations territories they came to. Through archive footage and new interviews, the film recounts this groundbreaking project which sought to build bridges of understanding and to advance truth and reconciliation, decades ahead of its time. Followed by a reception and light refreshments.

Tickets: Sliding scale $0/$15/$25 Book tickets

Tuesday April 29 International Dance Day

Events at 800 Robson Plaza (Vancouver Art Gallery south plaza)

12 noon-1pm

Artemis' Embrace | soma anima arts

This vibrant dance experience brings together a group of professional, student and community dancers of all ages to explore strength, courage, and self-expression through movement. Conceived and directed by Artistic Director Rachel Helten in collaboration with the dancers, it's a joyful celebration of creativity and connection, accompanied by live music from East Van's funky brass dance orchestra Balkan Shmalkan.

High School Hip Hop

Students from Burnaby Central Secondary School's dance program perform a short hip hop routine created with Sophia "Sosa" Laurio. Supported through the Power of Dance program.

landings for six | Vanessa Goodman/Action at a Distance

Vanessa Goodman uses the liminal spaces of stairs for an exploration of transition - the moment between rise and fall, descent and ascent. Six dancers invite us to reflect on the stories etched into walls and support structures, and the relationship between time, emotion, and transformation.

Repeats at Scotiabank Dance Centre at 6pm and 8pm.

Capture Photography Festival Participating Event

Dancers: Natalia Martineau, Ysadora Dias, Simran Sachar, danielle Mackenzie Long, Alder Mauria Orest Graye, and Alison Lang.

Free

Events at Scotiabank Dance Centre

2-2.30pm Studio Showing: Borrowed Time (excerpt) | Inverso Productions/Lesley Telford

Borrowed Time is an intergenerational dance performance bringing together professional and community dancers to explore strength and vulnerability through different phases of our lives.

Free

5-6pm Performative Lecture: The Brutal Joy | Justine A. Chambers

Justine A. Chambers speaks, gestures and dances around and with her hotly anticipated new choreographic project, The Brutal Joy. The work unfurls Black vernacular line dance and sartorial gesture as intellectual discourse, reverie, and devotion to Black-living.

Free

6-6.30pm + 8-8.30pm Event: landings for six | Vanessa Goodman/Action at a Distance

Vanessa Goodman uses the liminal spaces of stairs for an exploration of transition - the moment between rise and fall, descent and ascent. Through movement and sound and a team of six dancers, it invites us to reflect on the stories etched into walls and support structures, and the relationship between time, emotion, and transformation.

Capture Photography Festival Participating Event

Free

7-7.45pm Performance: Chrysalis | Dance//Novella

Chrysalis spotlights 12 emerging dancers and choreographers, exploring themes of transformation and shifting identities. Featuring adaptable set pieces by Vancouver-based molo design, the work combines a sense of playfulness with new perspectives and dynamic possibilities for both artists and audiences. There will be an artist Q&A after the presentation.



