The Cultch Presents EAST VAN PANTO: PINOCCHIO

The Cultch presents Theatre Replacement's East Van Panto: Pinocchio at the York Theatre from Wednesday, November 20, 2019 to Sunday, January 5, 2020.

East Van Panto returns for a seventh year, welcoming back the creative team behind last year's hit Wizard of Oz: playwright Marcus Youssef, composer Veda Hille, and director Stephen Drover.

When a lonely old ice cream vendor named 'Gelatto' is given a puppet by the mysterious 'Beckwoman' of Commercial Drive, his dreams of having a child suddenly come true. Join a locally famous cricket, an angry orca, and a dastardly fox as poor Pinocchio does his best to tell everyone the truth and become a real boy. But why are Pinocchio's limbs always growing? Will there be a Cappuccino War between the 'Abruzzos' and the 'Calabrias'? And why are all those kids ditching class to go to Hastings Racecourse? Don't worry, Pinocchio - just follow your nose!

"We had a wonderful time in Oz last year, and we are thrilled to be returning with the same creative team," says Theatre Replacement's Artistic Director, Maiko Yamamoto. "This year, we are headed straight to the heart of East Van: Commercial Drive! Marcus has taken inspiration from the neighbourhood's Italian heritage to give Pinocchio a brand new, hyper-local spin. As always, we are trying to walk the line between respecting tradition and upending convention. We feel so lucky to be able to take these kinds of risks each year alongside thousands of families from across the Lower Mainland."

Heather Redfern, The Cultch's Executive Director adds, "It means so much to us that the Panto has become such a wonderful holiday tradition for so many people. Last year's Panto was so successful that we've extended the run dates this year to seven weeks. We are so excited to sing along with everybody. Go Panto, Go!"

East Van Panto: Pinocchio is recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, The Cultch recommends East Van Panto: Pinocchio for ages 5 and up. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket.





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You