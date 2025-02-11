THE SCREAMER English Premiere to be Presented at Carousel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carousel Theatre for Young People will present the English world premiere of Québecois playwright Carol Cassistat's The Screamer, at Carousel Theatre's Studio A on Granville Island, from February 17-22, 2025. Translated by Co-Artistic & Managing Director Dave Deveau, this astonishingly poetic text about reclaiming one's voice is performed by fellow Co-Artistic & Managing Director Jennica Grienke, along with a drummer on a full drum kit.

In The Screamer we meet Flo Beaurivage, who has been screaming her feelings from the day she was born. She needs to scream, to cry, to wail... but where? But as we get older, it becomes less socially acceptable to let our big emotions out wherever and whenever we want. What can she do once she's grown up and there is nowhere left in society where you are allowed to be loud. So she learns to hide her screams wherever she can. Which works, until it doesn't. And now Flo can no longer contain her screams and finds herself at the edge of the sea almost as if something was calling her there all along. Told with a combination of poetic text, a drum set, and two performers, Le Criard/The Screamer will entertain, engage, and maybe even make you scream!

Says performer Jennica Grienke: "What we hope young people take away is that it's okay to have big emotions and feel big feelings and learn where to let those feelings out, and reclaim and redefine your voice"

"We are thrilled to be presenting this piece in our own studio space - intimate, up close, and in the round. The poetic text, Jennica's heartfelt performance, paired with incredible live drumming that in turn becomes a character in the piece, is a recipe to make us all scream with glee." Says Co-Artistic & Managing Director Dave Deveau, who also translated the piece from its original French title Le Criard. In addition to its successes in Québec, the play has been translated into Spanish and Italian and recently premiered at festivals in Italy.

This Carousel presentation, in partnership with Théâtre du Gros Mécano, will be directed by playwright Carol Cassistat, with drumming by Steve Hamel.

