THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Will Come to Vancouver in August 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Black Box Theatre Co. is bringing The Play That Goes Wrong to the Waterfront Theatre on Granville Island in Vancouver from August 13 to 30, 2025. This brilliant piece of theatre blends farce and physical comedy with a good old murder mystery. It's like Agatha Christie meets Monty Python.

The Play That Goes Wrong is a hilarious, fast-paced play that offers entertainment for everyone!*

The story takes place on the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society's production of The Murder at Haversham Manor - a 1920s large cast murder mystery play, similar to The Mousetrap. Unfortunately for the cast, but to the delight of audiences, the Cornley Drama Society is renowned for overestimating their abilities and for enduring mishaps during their productions, and we soon find out this performance is no different.

If you're looking for a fun night out this summer for a date, friends, family, out-of-towners, or just for yourself, look no further than THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG on Granville Island. Or, as we're calling it, Granville Island Goes Wrong. It's the perfect antidote to the heaviness of the world we all seem to be enduring, and we guarantee you'll leave entertained!**

The Play That Goes Wrong was written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre Company and was first produced in London, England in 2012. It's currently enjoying long-running, successful productions both in London and on Broadway in New York City, and it is regularly produced by theatre companies all around the world to audiences who just can't get enough of it.

About Black Box Theatre Co.

Black Box Theatre Co. seeks to ignite change through art that challenges, connects and enriches both our audiences and artists. By delving into new creations and revitalizing classic works, we commit to being adaptable in our production methods and to continually reflect on our purpose and impact within the community. blackboxtheatre.ca

Black Box Theatre Co. is a proud supporter of Canuck Place Children's Hospice. All proceeds from the sale of tickets for the August 13 preview performance of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG will be donated to Canuck Place Children's Hospice. We hope to fill up the theatre and raise not only spirits, but as much money as we can to help provide pediatric palliative care and support for Canuck Place families. Our fundraising campaign runs April 1-August 13, 2025. Funds raised support Canuck Place Children's Hospice in providing pediatric palliative care and supporting families in need, with no guaranteed minimum.

About Canuck Place Children's Hospice

Canuck Place Children's Hospice is British Columbia and the Yukon's pediatric palliative care program. Over 920 children living with life-threatening illnesses and families from five provincial health regions receive Canuck Place inpatient and community-based care (in home/in hospital). Services include in-hospice medical respite and family support, pain and symptom management, provincial 24-hour clinical care line, music and recreation therapy, education and art, grief, loss, and bereavement counselling, as well as end-of-life care. With donors, research initiatives, our talented team, patient family partners, and over 328 volunteers, we care for children with short lives and the families who love them. canuckplace.org

Comments

Best Choreography - Live Standings Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 20% Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14% Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds