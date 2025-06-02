THE MOUSETRAP Comes to Arts Club Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arts Club Theatre Company's production of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is coming to the Granville Island Stage this summer. Directed by Stephen Drover, this genre-defining whodunit runs from June 26 to August 10.

On a dark and wintry night, seven strangers are snowed in at a remote English guesthouse while news spreads of a murder in London. The sudden arrival of a police sergeant throws the guests in a panic: the killer is in their midst! The game is now afoot as the sergeant begins to uncover the unsavoury secrets of the visitors. Which one is the murderer? Who will be the next target? For over 70 years, the longest-running play in history has kept audiences guessing. Can you solve this world-famous mystery?

"The Mousetrap is your classic murder mystery. At every turn, it guides the audience on their own detective journey to answer the question of whodunit. With its razor-sharp wit and edge-of-your-seat plot, it's no wonder The Mousetrap is theatre's longest-running stage production," said Ashlie Corcoran, Arts Club Theatre Company Artistic Director.

Corcoran added, "Directed by Stephen Drover, our incredible cast and creative team are creating an extremely stylish and elegant production, paying tribute to the lasting power of Agatha Christie's writing and closing out our 2024-2025 season."

The Mousetrap began as a radio play, titled Three Blind Mice, and was written at the request of the BBC for Queen Mary. Christie then expanded Three Blind Mice from a twenty-minute radio play into a full-length stage play, adding some characters and a fuller background to create The Mousetrap. It is currently playing its 73rd year in London's West End, where it has completed over 30,000 performances. Due to the play's longevity and success, there has never been a film adaptation. Audiences have been asked to keep the secret locked in their hearts and preserve the tradition of The Mousetrap.

