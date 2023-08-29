THE HOLY O Aims To Please Women At Vancouver Fringe, September 8-16

Don't miss the award-winning interactive one-woman show, The Holy O, which audiences are calling "Religious, Raunchy, and Funny." Coming to the Vancouver Fringe Festival, September 8-16.

"The show is a cross between Fleabag and The Vagina Monologues. It's for audiences who are up for something playful, heartwarming, and experimental," says director and developer Amelia Peterson.

The Holy O is a solo comedy performance by Houston-based playwright and actress Lauren Hance. The immersive-like show invites the audience to become part of the play directly from their seats. Main character Vera contemplates becoming a nun, but has never considered celibacy one of her virtues. Her situation is complicated by the onset of rapturous prayers leading to the audience becoming characters from her past and saints in her present.

As Vera's story unfolds, it intertwines with choose-your-own-adventure stories that explore the connection of body, spirit, and sexuality. Along the way, the audience helps Vera make some of the biggest decisions of her life, starting with what shirt to wear. Peterson emphasizes that, "Lauren and I worked hard to create a show that makes space for people to feel safe amidst sometimes-sensitive subject matters."

The 2023 tour began with a "Best of Fringe" award in Washington DC and continued with a three-night run at the Omaha Fringe. Ari Rogers of DC Theater Arts declares The Holy O, "a deeply moving, uniquely intimate, and spiritual exploration of sexuality."

The Holy O is an official selection of the Vancouver Fringe Festival and plays at Leap Creative Studio 1675 W 2nd Ave., Vancouver, BC V6J 1H3. Showtimes are as follows:

Friday, September 8 @6:15 pm

Saturday, September 9 @ 2:45 pm

Sunday, September 10 @ 4:15 pm

Tuesday, September 12 @ 8:15 pm

Thursday, September 14 @ 5:00 pm

Saturday, September 16 @ 7:00 pm

Tickets are on sale at Vancouver Fringe and are $15 with a Fringe Membership.



Lauren Hance's work has been produced from coast to coast, and her career encompasses most areas of theatre. She regularly works as an actress, improviser, director, producer, and playwright.

Amelia Peterson has spent the majority of her career working with budding playwrights presenting at festivals, such as the Kennedy Center's Page to Stage Festival and the New York International Fringe Festival.

The Holy O Awards: Official selection of Solofest 2022 (Los Angeles), Capital Fringe 2023 (Washington, DC), Omaha Fringe 2023 (Omaha, NE), Vancouver Fringe 2023 (Vancouver, BC); DC Theater Arts awarded 5/5 Stars and "Best of Fringe" in 2023.