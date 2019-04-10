Royal City Musical Theatre Presents SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Celebrating its 30th year, Royal City Musical Theatre is presenting a musical comedy, beloved from the moment it premiered - the classic Singin' in the Rain, at the Massey Theatre through April 20, 2019. Pouring down with delight and exuberance, the show is a good-natured spoof of the film industry during the waning era of the silent screen and considered "a masterpiece" and the "best movie musical ever".

Singin' in the Rain takes place during the rise of the new-fangled "talkies" where we meet silent-film era stars, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont, beautiful, charismatic and influential, who combined, make a great on-screen pair. The introduction of talking pictures poses a threat to the duo, when it is discovered by audiences that Lina has an excruciating shrill voice.

With the success of The Jazz Singer, (the first talkie) the studios are forced to suddenly change all the rules to accommodate sound. In order to stay relevant, the studio turns Don and Lina's silent movie, The Dueling Cavalier into The Dancing Cavalier, a musical, but there is a problem. Their star, Lina can't sing, and can't even really talk, her voice is like nails on a chalkboard. So how can Don and Lina find a solution to Lina's laughably annoying voice to salvage their careers? Enter Kathy Selden, an aspiring actress who possess a beautiful voice and is able to dub Lina's lines and singing. This standing in for the voice calls into question what it means to act, how credit is distributed and what it means to get a fair shake in the movie business.

Singin' in the Rain includes some of the best-loved comedy routines, dance numbers, and love songs ever written, including "Good Mornin'," "Make 'em Laugh," "You Were Meant for Me" and, of course, the show-stopping dance number, "Singin' in the Rain."

RCMT's 30-year reputation for presenting exceptional Broadway quality musicals has proved ongoing, as last years' production of Cabaret was recognized by receiving the 2018 Ovation Award for Outstanding Community Production of a Musical. This years' show will continue that tradition with another large-scale production with a talented cast, a full 20-piece orchestra, beautiful voices, great dance numbers, and an imaginative set.

You may have seen the movie, but you don't want to miss this beloved classic musical comedy LIVE on stage - it will surely put a smile on your face.





