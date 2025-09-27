Review: tripleS Alphie Closes Out North American Tour in Vancouver

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On September 22, Vancouver, BC welcomed K-pop girl group, tripleS as their subunit Alphie to The Centre for their TOUR. The North American leg began on September 3 and serves as the group’s third world tour. Eight members of the 24-member collective performed in this unit which included: YooYeon, Kotone, Nien, Lynn, HaYeon, ShiOn, ChaeWon, and JiYeon.

Formed by Modhaus, tripleS is built on a decentralized concept where fans influence sub-units, projects, and performance through “Objeckts.” This structure allows the group to rotate members between the full team and gives audiences a voice in the group’s creative direction. The tour stop gave Vancouver fans a chance to see this model in action and highlighted the tripleS Alphie subunit which was crafted for both stage impact and fan connection. The result was an evening of sharp choreography, memorable vocals, and a fan-driven approach that has made tripleS one of the most closely watched groups in K-pop today.

tripleS Alphie YooYeon. Photo Credit: Modhaus

tripleS Alphie Kotone. Photo Credit: Modhaus

tripleS debuted in late 2022 with the subunit, Acid Angel from Asia (AAA) and their first EP, Access, quickly attracting attention for both their music and their unconventional structure. In the following months, the group expanded through additional subunits like +(KR)ystal Eyes, LOVElution, EVOLution, Aria, Glow, and Visionary Vision, each exploring different sounds and styles. Their early releases including Assemble with the standout track, “Rising,” helped solidify the group’s presence in the competitive K-pop industry. By 2024, tripleS had released Assemble24, their first full-group studio album featuring all 24 members, which reached the top three on South Korea’s Circle Album Chart. The year also saw the launch of international projects such as the Japanese subunit, ∞! (Hatchi), further extending their reach.

Recognition came quickly as the group won Best New Female Artist at the 2023 MAMA Awards, collected trophies on Korean music shows, and earned spots on year-end lists from outlets like Billboard, NME, and Teen Vogue. With more than 1.1 million albums sold and millions of streams worldwide, tripleS has built momentum at a remarkable pace. Their latest full-group comeback, Assemble25, led by the single, “Are You Alive” marked another milestone while reinforcing their reputation as a global act shaped by both musical ambition and active fan participation.

tripleS Alphie Nien. Photo Credit: Modhaus

tripleS Alphie Lynn. Photo Credit: Modhaus

tripleS Alphie’s Vancouver stop featured a setlist that reflected both the group’s history and its newest chapter. Fans were treated to songs like “Generation,” “Just Do It,” and "Girls Never Die,” alongside popular tracks such as “Beam,” “Love2Love,” and “Rising.” Songs from other subunits including Glow’s “Inner Dance” and Visionary Vision’s “Bionic Power” brought variety to the night, while the Alphie-exclusive track “Lit Pop” stood out as a highlight. Released specifically for this world tour, the English-language single showcased Alphie’s international focus and marked the subunit’s official debut. By closing with encore numbers like “Too Hot,” “Midnight Flower,” and “37.5 Celsius,” the concert offered a well-rounded mix of nostalgia, subunit spotlights, and a glimpse of the group’s evolving identity.

The show opened the night with “Girls Never Die,” setting an intense pace that never slowed. From the start, the members rotated on and off stage during songs like “Bionic Power” and “Black Soul Dress,” keeping the staging dynamic and fresh. For a rookie group, the energy felt polished and confident, with choreography that made clever use of movement and space. Kotone drew some of the loudest cheers of the night, a clear indication of her growing popularity among international fans. Between sets, the members spoke directly to the crowd in English, relying on a translator only occasionally, which created a natural flow of interaction and proved how comfortable this new generation of idols has become on the global stage.

tripleS Alphie HaYeon. Photo Credit: Modhaus

tripleS Alphie ShiOn. Photo Credit: Modhaus

What stood out about the set was the variety within tripleS’s catalog. While many K-pop acts lean heavily into bright, bubblegum pop, tripleS offered a discography that felt both diverse and cohesive. Songs carried their own flair yet still fit into the group’s distinct style, marked by memorable hooks and strong melodies. Tracks like “Generation” and “Girls’ Capitalism” were especially memorable, delivering an energy that kept the crowd on their feet. The staging elevated each performance, while shifting backgrounds, vibrant lighting, and seamless entrances and exits that highlighted different members without slowing the pace of the show.

Another strength of the evening was the way the members balanced performance with connection. Even as they powered through demanding choreography, they consistently found moments to acknowledge their fans, waving, smiling, and speaking directly to the audience. Between outfit changes, pre-recorded videos introduced the members and gave fans an added sense of intimacy. The enthusiasm in the venue never dipped and the group’s stamina was striking. For a team that recently debuted, their ability to deliver such a tight, polished show emphasized why tripleS is being regarded as a leading force in K-pop’s next generation.

tripleS Alphie ChaeWon. Photo Credit: Modhaus

tripleS Alphie JiYeon. Photo Credit: Modhaus

As the final stop on the North American leg of the tour, tripleS Alphie’s performance in Vancouver felt like both a celebration and a statement of intent. The members showed why tripleS has become a closely followed K-pop group, delivering a concert that balanced polished production and genuine fan engagement. With a growing discography, an innovative structure, and an ever-expanding international audience, tripleS continues to demonstrate that their decentralized approach is more than a concept, it is the foundation of their success. If the tour is any indication, the group’s influence will only grow stronger in the years ahead.

tripleS Alphie’s 2025 North America Tour schedule was as follows:

September 3 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

September 5 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

September 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

September 9 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

September 12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

September 14 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

September 17 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

September 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum

September 22 – Vancouver, BC – The Centre

tripleS Alphie ended their 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR on September 22, 2025 at The Centre in Vancouver, BC. The tour will make its next stop in Seoul on October 11 and 12 at 1975 Theater and in Taipei on November 9 at Legacy Tera. For more information about tripleS, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Modhaus

