Review: WAITRESS Serves up a Slice of Summer Musical Magic!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Arts Club Theatre Company is serving up a heartfelt musical this summer with WAITRESS, now playing at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage in Vancouver, BC from June 12 to August 3, 2025. With a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Sara Bareilles, this musical is based on the 2007 film written by Adrienne Shelly. Treating audiences to a story of resilience, hope, and the healing power of baking, WAITRESS is a warm and satisfying theatrical recipe filled with both humour and heart.

The musical follows Jenna Hunterson, a small-town waitress and expert pie-maker. Trapped in an abusive marriage, Jenna’s life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers she is pregnant. Yearning for a fresh start, she sets her sights on winning a local pie-baking contest, viewing the grand prize money as her chance to start over. As Jenna searches for a way forward, she finds strength in the support of her diner friends, Becky and Dawn, and comfort in a surprising romance with her OBGYN, Dr. Jim Pomatter. Featuring a score of Bareilles’ catchy melodies and spirited anthems, WAITRESS is a story of wit and warmth with just the right amount of sweetness.

Photo: Cast of Waitress, 2025; set and costume design by Cory Sincennes; lighting design Michelle Ramsay; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

WAITRESS began its life as an indie film written and directed by Adrienne Shelly. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2007 before its commercial release that same year. Starring Keri Russell as Jenna alongside Cheryl Hines, Nathan Fillion, Andy Griffith, and Shelly herself, the movie was praised for its lighthearted charm and poignant storytelling. In 2013, producers tapped screenwriter-direct Jessie Nelson to adapt Shelly’s screenplay for the stage while Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles was brought on to compose the music and lyrics. After debuting at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in August 2015, WAITRESS opened on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on April 24, 2016. The show made history as the first Broadway show with an all-female creative team. The musical was an immediate sensation, spawning multiple national and international tours, a West End run, and a second Broadway engagement in 2021 with Bareilles in the title role.

From the moment audiences entered the Stanley Industrial Alliance stage on opening night, the world of WAITRESS was already taking shape. With the music of Sara Bareilles playing softly in the lobby and restrooms, the audience was eased into the emotional landscape of the story well before the curtain rose. The crowd itself reflected the significance of the night packed with Arts Club supporters, members of the press, and familiar faces from past Arts Club productions, creating a buzz that matched the excitement of a Broadway premiere. The Arts Club’s production was a strong and heartfelt interpretation of the musical holding its own against the original Broadway version. The sound design started off slightly muted but quickly settled into its rhythm, letting the voices and music soar as the show progressed. One standout aspect of the show was the set design by Cory Sincennes, especially how the bathroom featured in the number, “The Negative” was staged. Unlike the full pull-out set piece used on Broadway, the Arts Club’s version cleverly emerged from the wall. It was a subtle shift, but one that was both effective and charming in its execution. The set paired with Michelle Ramsay’s warm lighting, created a cohesive visual environment that felt lived-in.

Photo: Cast of Waitress, 2025; set and costume design by Cory Sincennes; lighting design Michelle Ramsay; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

The chemistry among the cast was the aspect of the show that made this production shine. Their dynamic made the diner feel like a real workplace with believable relationships. This level of connection gave the show an indescribable energy that really brought the audience into the story. Some memorable numbers include “The Negative,” which highlighted the banter and bond between Jenna, Becky, and Dawn. Likewise, “Never Getting Rid of Me” brought quirky joy with the introduction of Ogie, earning many chuckles from the audience. “Bad Idea” closed out Act I, which was a standout number that was both fiery and flirtatious. This upbeat song left just enough unresolved tension to pull audiences right back in after intermission.

Of course, no discussion of WAITRESS would be complete without mentioning “She Used to Be Mine.” Positioned at the emotional climax of the show, it was performed with remarkable emotional depth by Rachel Drance. Drance not only delivered great vocals, but also embodied the heartbreak and self-reflection that defines Jenna’s journey. Under Ashlie Corocan’s direction and Shelley Steward Hunt’s choreography, WAITRESS proves to be a perfect summer musical for the Arts Club. It is polished, moving, and brimming with heart. As the company continues to raise the bar with their productions, WAITRESS stands out as both a triumph and a must-see.

Photo: Rachel Drance in Waitress, 2025; set and costume design by Cory Sincennes; lighting design Michelle Ramsay; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

Rachel Drance made a memorable return to the stage in her Arts Club debut as Jenna. With her background rooted in film, television, and voiceboer, her approach to musical theatre acting brought a grounded authenticity to the role. While her vocals developed over the course of the show, culminating in an emotionally raw rendition of “She Used to Be Mine,” it was her acting that truly set her apart. Her nuanced facial expressions, body, language, and emotional depth, especially in scenes with Sarah Cantuba (Dawn) and Ashanti J’Aria (Becky), created a rich, believable dynamic that carried throughout the production. Drance’s portrayal of Jenna was not surface-level and tapped into Jenna’s inner conflict in a subtle and moving way.

Kamyar Pazandeh brought both charm and vocal finesse to the role of Dr. Pomatter. His smooth, clear tone was evident from his first number, and he had a magnetic stage presence that made his scenes with Rachel Drance compelling to watch. Their duet, “You Matter to Me,” was a particularly powerful moment, thanks in part to the way he looked at her with such tenderness and captivation, making the emotional tension between them feel incredibly real. Even with the ethical implications (affair) of their relationship, Pazandeh made Dr. Pomatter’s fascination with Jenna feel believable and heartfelt.

Photo: Kamyar Pazandeh and Rachel Drance in Waitress, 2025; set and costume design by Cory Sincennes; lighting design Michelle Ramsay; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

Sarah Cantuba shone in the role of Dawn, offering both comedic timing and vocal prowess. Well-known to Arts Club audiences for previous ensemble and supporting roles, Cantuba fully embraced the spotlight in this role. Her solo song, “When He Sees Me,” was a standout moment. It was funny, vulnerable, and vocally dynamic and the audience responded with the longest applause at the end of the song on opening night. She brought warmth and charm to Dawn and it was a joy to see her in such a featured role that showcased the full range of her talents.

Among the supporting cast, Ashanti J’Aria stood out with a powerhouse performance as Becky, delivering one of Act II’s musical highlights with her commanding solo song, “I Didn’t Plan It,” while also bringing sharp comedic timing and strong chemistry with both Drance and Cantuba. Tom Pickett was as perfectly cast as Joe, offering a grounded presence with a type of wit that made his scenes with Drance especially heartfelt. Jacob Woike gave a chilling and intense turn as Earl, portraying this character’s volatility with a gripping stage presence and impressive vocals that heightened the tension in every scene he shared with Drance. On the lighter side, Josh Epstein’s Ogie nearly stole the show. His quirky, high-energy performance and impeccable comedic timing in his two featured numbers made him an undeniable crowd favorite.

Photo: Ashanti J’Aria, Sarah Cantuba, and Rachel Drance in Waitress, 2025; set and costume design by Cory Sincennes; lighting design Michelle Ramsay; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

With its sincere performances, clever staging, and rich musical score, WAITRESS is a shining example of how a musical can blend humor, heartbreak, and hope into one satisfying whole. The Arts Club’s production not only honors the spirit of the original Broadway run, but brings its own charm and authenticity to the stage. As Jenna’s journey reminds us of the strength it takes to start over and the sweetness found in unexpected places, audiences are left with a sense of warmth and inspiration. May we all be so lucky to experience a show this moving, this well-crafted, and this full of heart.

WAITRESS presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company will play at the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage in Vancouver, BC from June 12 to August 3, 2025. The show is approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes (including one intermission). For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Ashanti J’Aria, Rachel Drance, and Sarah Cantuba in Waitress, 2025; set and costume design by Cory Sincennes; lighting design Michelle Ramsay; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

Reader Reviews