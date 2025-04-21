Review: OnlyOneOf Wraps Up Their North American Tour in Canada

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Korean boy band, OnlyOneOf, brought an unforgettable night of energy and passion to the final show of their 2025 OUR ONLY ODYSSEY North American concert tour. Presented by J&B Entertainment, their final stop was in Vancouver, BC at the River Rock Theatre. This show was the conclusion to the group’s 10 city tour across the US and Canada, which began in March in Toronto, ON. Showcasing their sultry charisma, strong vocals, and electrifying dance numbers, OnlyOneOf delivered a magnetic and memorable final performance.

OnlyOneOf is a South Korean boy band under 8D Entertainment that debuted in May 2019 with their mini album, “Dot Point Jump.” The group is composed of six members: KB, Yoojung, Junji, Mill, Nine, and Rie. Rie did not participate in this tour as he is currently completing his mandatory South Korean military service. OnlyOneOf’s music blends together elements of various genres such as pop and EDM with a main focus on R&B. Their songs often feature lyrics and themes that push boundaries by exploring taboo subjects. Unafraid to explore themes of identity and desire, the group’s music advocates for visibility and acceptance within the K-pop industry. Perhaps one of their most popular tracks is the song “libidO,” which showcases an electronic sound and their provocative storytelling.

The group’s show in Vancouver, BC, began promptly at 7:00 p.m., kicking off with an opening performance by dancers from Flying Dance Studio. The Richmond, BC based dance studio gave an upbeat performance featuring multiple group numbers that ignited the energy in the room, priming the crowd for what was to come. OnlyOneOf entered the stage shortly after opening the show with their song, “chrOme hearts.” The group showcased their artistic boldness right from the start with their fiery stage presence. Weaving together several fan favourite songs from their discography including, “dOra maar,” “libidO,” and “dOpamine,” the group put forth some of their best performances throughout the show.

One of the most wholesome aspects of the entire concert experience was the group’s commitment and genuine interest in interacting with the audience members. The venue’s stage created an intimate setting, giving the audience a rare close-up experience with the group. OnlyOneOf’s fans, called 'ly0ns,' were often drawn into the performance through call-and-response interactions and hand gestures that matched the lyrics. One of the most memorable moments was their performance of 'Stay,' during which the group got the entire audience to join in on the hand choreography.

In the middle of the concert, each member of OnlyOneOf did a mini solo stage. Yoojung started this part off with his performance of “begin,” followed by KB with his song, “be free.” Junji took the stage shortly after with his song, “be mine,” with Mill’s performance of his song, “beat,” and finally Nine’s performance of, “beyOnd.” All of the solo performances demonstrated each member’s personality and versatility as a performer. This part of the concert allowed the audience to connect with each member in a more personal way.

The show ended with several encore songs including the fan favorite song, “angel.” Overall, the tour ended on a high-note with a performance that was filled with lots of audience connection and memorable performances. From their signature sensual choreography to their captivating songs, OnlyOneOf’s OUR ONLY ODYSSEY Vancouver show was a bittersweet end to the group’s exciting North American journey.

OnlyOneOf’s OUR ONLY ODYSSEY 2025 North American Concert Tour presented by J&B Entertainment began on March 29 in Toronto, ON at the George Weston Recital Hall. The tour consisted of 10 stops and ended on April 19 in Vancouver, BC at the River Rock Theatre. The group also held a fan event in Vancouver at the River Rock Resort on April 20.

Top Photo Credit: 8D Entertainment

